These are difficult times, but there is help. The Department of Health and Social Affairs is using this message to promote a new campaign to help prevent debt build-up in close collaboration with local bodies and organisations.

The effect of the pandemic on household budgets

Coronavirus has affected and disrupted many aspects of our lives, and the economic aspect is most certainly among them. Restrictions introduced to protect public health have impacted many businesses and, as a consequence, individuals and families. Many people have had to deal with a drop in their income, others have lost their jobs and some have seen an increasingly difficult economic situation worsen.

The first challenging situations first emerged at the beginning of 2021, albeit the use of applications for help was lower than initially imagined. It is true, though, that new categories of people have been added to the groups already considered at risk, while the former have become even more vulnerable. In spite of the long series of measures put into effect by the government, at different levels of institutions, the challenge of confronting this dramatic change has been inevitable.

It is never easy to know where to look or to whom to ask for support or advice. Yet we live in a Canton that is rich in resources and means to support those who are facing a moment of difficulty or are unable to manage their family budget, created through the long-standing collaboration between local authorities and institutions. The purpose of this campaign is to highlight and enhance them.

Take for instance the travelling counselling centres for financial advice that are promoted as part of the REBUS project by Caritas Ticino, SOS Debiti and ACSI - long-standing partners in the area of prevention of debt overload - which more and more municipalities are joining to provide their citizens with professional budget advice free of charge. We would also recall, though, the financial educational initiatives promoted by the City of Lugano via its courses on budget management and the handing out of the guide «Zero, hundred, thousand. Ten tips for managing your household budget». Another example is that of Mendrisio that following a four-year prevention project, has offered a regular consulting space in 2021 in association with local partners as part of its «Budget X ME» initiative.

The same institutions and municipalities - including notably the Cities of Lugano, Mendrisio, Bellinzona and Locarno, as well as Chiasso Municipality - have also been instrumental in the development of this campaign. They have shared the stories, the concerns and the needs of the people who have turned to them, but above all they have contributed in the search for what were, in this particular moment, the successful strategies.

