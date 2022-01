Lockdowns, confinements for those positive for COVID and the recourse to smart working, encouraged by institutions at each spike in contagion, have radically altered the way in which we view our homes.The pandemic has generated a new way of thinking about and enjoying the home, which increasingly also serves as home offices, since telecommuting - which emptied desks and city centers during the more drastic periods of the past two years - «is here to stay,« some analysts predict. To what extent, one will have to carefully assess and evaluate, balancing benefits and critical issues. At any rate, during the isolation brought about by the first wave, many of us found ourselves spending practically twenty-four hours a day in our homes: and it is precisely this unusual and increased presence of domestic life that has modified our perception of space. As a result, the demands of the real estate industry has also changed: the pandemic has reshaped the priorities and criteria of those looking for a new home. Prior to the lockdown, few - and often only out of necessity - would consider homes on the edge of the city, whereas today properties closer to nature and less populated are at the top of the wish list. Pre-pandemic conceptions of daily life locations, of affection as well as of profession, have been distorted by the virus: nowadays, for example, the idea of «livable space» is much more widely considered, because the constant cohabitation under the same roof of all the people of the same family unit has not only made relationships more intense and mixed, but sometimes has also distorted them in difficult directions. Confined to their homes for several weeks, if not months, today the citizens of the world’s major cities, as well as those of smaller realities like ours, are moving as soon as possible in search of more ample accommodation adjacent to green spaces. Hopefully not out of fear of future lockdowns, but for rediscovering the pleasure of «wider» and more peaceful living arrangements. Therefore, for those who buy a house - and for those who can afford it, it goes without saying - the requests to have gardens and terraces and, possibly, the presence of parks and woods just a few minutes walk away stands out. The difficulty of meeting relatives and friends as frequently as before has also led us to re-discover, in recent months, the importance of human relationships: having a good neighbourhood is one of the fundamental conditions when looking for a new home. The number of people who convert a small or large part of their home into a space to keep fit has increased, given the increased inconvenience of accessing facilities such as gyms, soccer fields or swimming pools. The «home» sport is a sector that is just beginning: it will be interesting to follow the developments. There is also a broader discourse addressed in our report dedicated to the buildings that are less pleasing to the eye: that linked to the planning of the territory. Each urban center ought to have among its primary objectives the achievement of a stable harmony between nature, landscape, settlement and mobility. In Ticino this does not always happen and from this point of view the challenge of the cities, where possible, will be to make the area more attractive through forward-looking architectural choices. «I believe that we should build less but better - suggests the architect Aldo Rampazzi in the report - with respect for what already exists. To build with today’s architecture, but respecting the rules and proportions of the past. Doing something that gives continuity to the city, not distorting it». This is a completely acceptable and incredibly simple intention, but it is not easy to implement in the rush to cement that at regular intervals characterizes our region and that does not always respond to a real market demand. Especially in the new post-pandemic market.