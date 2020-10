Electrical and optical connectivity systems specialist Huber + Suhner have announced a drop in sales and new orders in the first nine months of 2020. The company has decided to close 250 places - of which 100 are in Switzerland.

The elimination of posts will be achieved through natural fluctuations in staff and early retirements, but redundancies cannot be excluded. With these steps taken the company expects to save annual costs of 15-20 million francs.

At the level of first nine months results, sales fell 13% to 563.3 million, while new orders dropped 9% to 571 million, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

These results are slightly below the expectations of analysts interviewed by the financial agency AWP, who expected new orders for 577.8 million francs and a turnover of 565.9 million francs.

