The H2 Switzerland Mobility Association, which has 21 members, kicked off the “hydrogen revolution” last July in St. Gallen with the opening of the first Avia hydrogen filling station. Since then, cars and trucks have been able to refuel quickly - at a price of around 10 francs per kilo, enough to cover 100 kilometers in a car - and continue their journey electrically and cleanly.

In St. Gallen, as well as with the Hyundai Nexo, the opportunity was given to carry out silent and clean test laps with the Toyota Mirai and Honda hydrogen cars, present at the extraordinary event. Only ‘green hydrogen’ (H2 Zero) at the Avia station in St. Gallen, produced with renewable energies by the special plants of Hydrospider AG. Further projects are being studied. ‘Osterwalder St. Gallen AG’ and the ‘St. Gallisch-Appenzellische Kraftwerke AG’ (SAK), for example, founded the ‘Wasserstoffproduktion Ostschweiz AG’ which will go into operation in the summer of 2021. In Basel, Fritz Meyer AG and the energy service provider IWB are examining the construction of a plant in Birsfelden.

50 hydrogen trucks to arrive by the end of 2020

Mark Freymüller - CEO Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility AG - announced that in 2021 at least 150 hydrogen trucks will be on our roads in 2021. He spoke of one thousand trucks expected by 2023 and one thousand six hundred by 2025, the best customers for distributors of this type of refueling, and a corresponding annual saving of over 100,000 tons of CO2. Hydrogen has been a source of research and development for Hyundai since 1998. The experience with commercial vehicles dates back to 2006 and the start of series production of fuel cell vehicles took place in 2013. The current model powered by hydrogen , Nexo, was launched in 2019. Hyundai estimates that production of hydrogen vehicles will reach one million per year by 2030.

According to Jürg Ackermann, president of the privately organised and financed H2 Swiss Mobility Association, the Avia petrol station in St. Gallen is just the beginning of a long line of hydrogen suppliers. This year, in addition to the already active stations of St. Gallen and Hunzenschwil, another four will be added in the cantons of Zurich in Rümlang, Lucerne in Geuensee, Aargau in Zofingen and, at the beginning of 2021, in the canton of Vaud in Crissier. Hyundai hydrogen trucks ordered by Migros, Coop, Galliker Transport and eighteen other partners will contribute to the development of this infrastructure on the Swiss road network.

When asked about possible developments on the north-south axis, Jürg Ackermann replied by indicating a long timeframe. In fact, for the time being the investments would only concern transport within Switzerland, waiting for heavy hydrogen vehicles to find a market in Germany and Italy as well. When asked about the construction costs of a hydrogen dispenser, no precise figures were given, but a more generic ‘depends on the situation of the site’. Last February Ackermann himself told our newspaper that ‘we are working on the Gotthard axis and I can certainly anticipate that by 2023 we will also have filling stations on the Basel-Lucerne-Ticino route. Two of our key partners, such as Migros and Coop, have important centres in Ticino’.

