These are the first mass-produced heavy commercial vehicles in the world with fuel cell electric drive. This year the company plans to deploy a total of 50 XCIENT Fuel Cell commercial vehicles in Switzerland. The first vehicles are expected to be commercially introduced in September 2020. 1,600 commercial vehicles are expected to be launched by 2025. They underline the company’s commitment to environmental protection and its technological expertise, addressing the reduction of CO2 emissions through emission-free mobility solutions.

Cheol Lee, Hyundai Motor’s Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Vehicle Division: «The XCIENT Fuel Cell is reality, not just a project for the future. With this innovative vehicle, now ready for use on the road, Hyundai sets a milestone in the history of commercial vehicles and in the development of the hydrogen society. The creation of a complete hydrogen ecosystem that meets the transport needs of commercial vehicles such as the XCIENT Fuel Cell, represents a paradigm shift that will free the environment from automobile emissions’.

Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell

The heavy commercial vehicle XCIENT Fuel Cell has a 190 kW traction system with two 95 kW fuel cell units. Seven tanks offer a total storage capacity of 32.09 kg of hydrogen. Autonomy with a single supply is 400 km *. The development aimed to achieve an optimal balance between the specific conditions of use of customers and the refueling infrastructure in Switzerland. Commercial vehicles can be refueled in 8-20 minutes. Thanks to its high autonomy and rapid refueling, fuel cell technology is the ideal solution for heavy traffic. The dual fuel cell system ensures a performance thanks to which heavy commercial vehicles can also master the climbs and descents in mountain regions.

Parallel to the production of the XCIENT Fuel Cell, Hyundai is developing a towing vehicle with an autonomy of 1,000 km for long distance heavy traffic. It features an advanced fuel cell system with high durability and performance. It is intended for use in global markets, including North America and Europe.

Green hydrogen ecosystem

In 2019 Hyundai Motor Company and the Swiss company H2 Energy founded the Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility (HHM) joint venture. The company makes heavy commercial vehicles available to transport and logistics companies on a pay-per-use basis. This means that customers can use the vehicles without the need for initial financing.

The launch of this business model in Switzerland can be attributed to several reasons. One of them is the abolition of TTPCP (heavy traffic tax commensurate with performance) for emission-free commercial vehicles. As a result, the costs per kilometer of the fuel cell commercial vehicle are almost the same as those of a comparable diesel commercial vehicle.

Hyundai’s business model is based on the use of hydrogen produced 100% with electricity from hydropower or renewable energy sources. To reduce CO2 emissions in real terms, all commercial vehicles operate exclusively on green hydrogen. Switzerland has one of the largest hydropower quotas in the world and therefore also has renewable energy sources to produce green hydrogen in the required quantity. After the introduction of this eco-mobility system in Switzerland, Hyundai plans to extend it to other European countries.

The construction of the truck refueling infrastructure in Switzerland with 350 bar stations opens up the possibility of extending the network also for fuel cell cars. Fuel cell cars are refueled with a pressure of 700 bar. Access to adequate hydrogen refueling infrastructure will reduce range anxiety and encourage more people to buy hydrogen fuel cell cars. As more people move to eco-mobility options, CO2 emissions will decrease, leading to better air quality and a better environment in the future.

