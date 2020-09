Embrace the colours of a national team after defending those of another?

FIFA say yes. It goes without saying that only if players are in possession of dual citizenship and under very specific conditions. The theme is of close interest to Switzerland, a land of immigration and multi-ethnicity. CdT discussed the terms with the director of the national teams Pierluigi Tami.

FIFA has made a small revolution for those players interested in changing national teams. The criteria for wearing another jersey remain strict, but for our Federation - historically compared with players with double passports - does it not risk becoming a problem?

For the ASF it doesn’t change much. The new regulations mainly affects players called up for the first time by a greater selection and then perhaps left aside. Our problem is, if we want, comes first. In fact, there are not a few young people with dual nationality, and still U17 or U18, who suffer significant pressure from other countries. As a rule, the foreign federations come forward directly with the unsuccessful players. In the cases of already more established talents, the respective entourages and families are contacted.

On the one hand, there is the danger that these hooking attempts will now become more insistent. On the other hand, however, Switzerland could in turn exploit the changed conditions to anticipate the inclusion of elements of perspective. So as to curb the appetites of the competition ...

The ASF has always been correct towards all national potentials. Making a speech of opportunity with dual nationality players would not be acceptable for those with only one passport. That’s why coach Vladimir Petkovic has never summoned a player with the aim of blocking him in the red-cross. And it never will

However, the possibility of missing potential champions remains and in fact it has already happened. How does it come out?

It’s a question of timing. Today maybe there are three or fourth tier countries that can offer the young player a starting shirt in their major selection. Perhaps this is not yet possible with Switzerland, but it must be placed on another level this is because we have reached such a level - and the current status in the Nations League confirms it - to be decidedly more attractive. On a sporting, career level and let’s add also in economic terms. Then there is another aspect that should not be underestimated. The players who could be affected by these dynamics find themselves in a U21 very close to participation in the European Championship. This is an international showcase that few countries on the continent can give you. In short, the ASF knows what it can offer. But those who want to forge ahead cannot do so with Switzerland aand Switzerland will not get in the way if other kinds of speeches are put before its own projects.

How does the ASF monitor and try to protect the players ‘of both worlds’?

Our interest is shown above all through the summons in the various national categories. Naturally, the closer you get to the greater selection, the more dialogue with the player and his entourage grows via an agent and family and the path with Switzerland is outlined. After, and I repeat exactly at the right moment must be identified for inclusion in the first team. A choice that belongs mainly to the coach, whose consideration for the U21 is always high.

Is the identification with the values ​​of the country to be represented central? And after the slips at the 2018 World Cup, what accent did Pierluigi Tami place on the issue?

If he had not played as a team united, the national team would never have achieved the current results. This is to say that every player we include in the major selection is called to respect certain values: respect, solidarity, identification. Anything that goes against these principles falls into the category of errors. That can happen, God forbid, but that you pay for. As a Swiss national, we need to be aware of our role.

Speaking of choices of the heart. Ivan Rakitic has just ended his career with Croatia. Is there any regret for not having kept him in the red cross?

Absolutely not. Rakitic, in an era different from the current one, had felt the need to join Croatia of which he had every right to. But Switzerland must have no regrets in this regard.

Meanwhile, Mauro Lustrinelli’s Under 21 team is repeating the path it had managed in 2011, when its selection had graduated as vice-champion of Europe. How reassuring is it for National A?

It is a very important signal. Indeed, it is even more so than the journey of my U21. Let me explain. Swiss football is suffering a lot internationally, especially with clubs. Ranking in hand, we risk disappearing from the European cups. This is why the achievement of the Euro category, seasoned with a good path, becomes crucial for the credibility of our movement. It is a difficult challenge but Mauro Lustrinelli knows how to get excited in these situations.

In addition to participation in the European Championship, the attitude of the individual players will also count. At 20-21, you need smart career choices. True?

However, we are talking about professionals who, for the most part, play permanently in the Super League. In fact, the various Lotomba, Ndoye and Rüegg left abroad only in this market window. So I will never tire of repeating that the Swiss top flight is the true mirror of our football. In the face of this situation, I therefore see fewer risks than for example the title of U17 world champion. If I think back to the squad of 2009, I find it easy to recognise some problems. Those of players who stayed in Switzerland - Xhaka in Basel and Rodriguez in Zurich to name two - they then managed to build a good career abroad. Several of those who decided to leave the country when they were only 17 have encountered great difficulties.

The pandemic is affecting the logic of the market. For clubs, looking abroad and at the same time trying to make money with the pupils of the house is increasingly difficult.

Paradoxically, could the emergency situation favor the growth of local products?

Indeed, the pandemic is calming transfers and with them certain somewhat unhealthy dynamics. In football, more patience would be needed and in this difficult phase, characterised by limited means and salaries, clubs should favour more the training and integration of their young people. Allowing them to grow and establish themselves in the Super League over 2-3 years, and then sell them abroad. On the other hand, the national team needs its players to gain important international experience. While companies need certain financial income

When discussing ranking, the impression is to witness a dog chasing its tail. On the one hand, for the sake of the national team, the players’ careers abroad must be encouraged. On the other hand, clubs sooner or later risk finding themselves discovered. And so at UEFA level, Switzerland is even among the top 10 major selections, while the ranking linked to club competitions sees us sink ...

The observation is correct and makes us understand the importance of being able to count on a good recycling of young promises. How you do it? Those who are far-sighted, in the past it was Basel and today it happens at the YB, sells and reinvests. It is a subtle balance, not easy to achieve but necessary, what makes the difference is the ability to know how to move in advance. To say: a team cannot reflect on how to replace its right-back only after having sold him. This reflection must take place 1-2 years before, and therefore not looking for the best profiles of 2000 but those of 2004. In my opinion, the debacle of Swiss football at club level is the result of a lack of vision in the medium-long term. In too many realities we move month by month. In this the Young Boys differs positively.

Switzerland has dropped to 10th place in the UEFA rankings, the last to guarantee us to be seeded in the December draws valid for the 2022 World Cup. Considering the remaining matches in the Nations League iron group with Spain, Germany and Ukraine, should we prepare for the worst?

To access the World Cup directly, you need to finish the qualifying round in the lead. Hence, needless to say, the importance of being seeded in the draws. In recent years the ranking has played a decisive role for the aforementioned draws without however truly representing the value of the national teams. Today with the Nations League everything is finding the right dimension. Even if it is clear: looking at the path in the competition we are in danger and we want to defend our position at all costs. At the same time, however, I believe that Switzerland should be concerned about growing as a team. The series of top-level matches on the agenda in these 3 months is therefore welcome. In fact, by heart, he has never challenged the best selections in the world one after another: Germany, Spain, Croatia or even Belgium. From this point of view, if it is true that perhaps we are jeopardising our ranking, the possibility of strengthening the group and the quality of our game is equally concrete. All to the benefit of the great challenges that await us in the near future.

