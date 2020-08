Twenty years and counting - for two decades Marinela Somazzi Safta leaves the post of honorary consul of Romania in Lugano which she officially assumed in July 2006. ‘I remain available until my successor is found’ she states in this farewell interview.

How was your role decided?

‘The role of honorary consul was given to me following agreements between Romania and Switzerland back in 2006. In reality, a two-year collaboration as a career consular assistant was sealed. In fact, between 2004 and 2006, I organised every month (at my expense) the consular service in Lugano, so that my fellow citizens could solve their cases without moving to Bern. Unfortunately, after the term of the consul and ambassador at the time ended, the service ceased. The successors did not renew the agreements with the FDFA and it became difficult to follow the new rules for a consular service outside the official headquarters. In July 2006 I was given the leadership of the Romanian Honorary Consulate in Lugano, with jurisdiction in Ticino and in the Grisons. The lead of my appointment was Ambassador Ioan Maxim,

So you started by volunteering and them the role expanded to an institutional task.

‘Yes, initially my idea was to do a voluntary service, collect the files of my fellow citizens and bring them to Bern. The real change came after a training period at the Consulate and Embassy in Bern. There followed 16 years of intense collaboration in which I had the honour of working with four ambassadors, six consuls, many councillors and several other extraordinary high-ranking officials on secondment in the capital’.

Throughout your term what have been your greatest satisfactions?

‘I have, of course, had many. I have helped hundreds of people to solve sometimes complex situations. However, gratitude has always been expressed to me. On the other hand, the relationship with the authorities was also very satisfactory: from the government to the mayors, from the police to the judiciary, from the commercial and industrial departments of various companies. I have always found a wide openness to my country and its people. The relationships created from time to time are still solid and I believe that whoever directs the Romanian Honorary Consulate in Lugano in the future will find a well cultivated field.

Romania is an EU country that has made enormous strides after the fall of communism. Yet prejudices remain abroad due to a minority of its citizens who violate the laws.

‘It’s sad, but true. The major concerns in recent years have been ‘given’ to me by more than a few of my compatriots. Proof of this is that I have been protected several times by the police for having taken a stand against some of these elements, denouncing them and having them removed from Switzerland. Someone threatened me anonymously and set fire to my postbox. I have never been intimidated. However, it was - in fact - a minority’.

Finally, what will you do now?

‘I will continue to look after my associative and cultural interests linked to Romania. I thank everyone, friends and authorities for this long and fruitful time together - and I remain available to everyone as before, until my successor is appointed’.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata