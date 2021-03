Moments of tension occurred last night in Lugano station, where a man attempted to assault another person, using a knife. The episode, which occurred around 9 p.m was confirmed by Luana Riva from City Angels, who managed to disarm the man: «He was visibly drunk and continued to shout, and I took advantage of his moment of hesitation to remove the weapon, seizing him by the arm. I realize it was not my job, but at that moment it was obvious that it couldn’t wait any longer and so I felt it was my duty to act to prevent someone from actually being harmed.»

The instinct of the «angel» was stronger than fear» «I did not feel any fear at that moment. I have had some experience in managing difficult situations so I knew what to do. I was also fortunate enough to have the support of two of my colleagues from City Angels who were able to contribute greatly, calming the situation. Teamwork was fundamental: at the end of the night we were feeling tired but pleased to know we had done something good for the community.

Afterwards, the aggressor was taken by the police, which confirmed the dispute even if no further indications regarding the use of weapons were given.

« These are not easy nights, where you act with no respite - says Modica - but which at the end of the shift makes us understand the importance of our presence and the commitment that we have to bring every day, particularly in these times where the unease among young people is strong».

