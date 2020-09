I was invited to talk about how to fight cancer, and it was frustrating.

Franco Cavalli has spoken there three times at the World Economic Forum. Once, in 2015 he shares ‘I didn’t like the experience’ and twice as an anti-WEF protester. He viewed the situation as an insider and outsider, however his opinion is also interesting: - organising the Congress on lymphomas every year in Lugano (usually 4,000 participants) he knows what it means to set up an event of this magnitude also the Luganese organisational machine.

Cavalli doubts that the WEF will be set up in time. ‘We - the oncologist explains - will organise our congress in June, but we are having enormous difficulties. There will not be a vaccine for COVID before spring and therefore distancing must be guaranteed. We work on three scenarios: organise it as always - opt for a hybrid form (with several conference call participants) or manage all of it online.

‘But for the WEF it is more difficult. In events like this, contacts and meetings are sought’. Cavalli has calculated that, in these conditions, the number of participants should decrease from 4,000 to a maximum of 1,500-2,000.

Cavalli is an oncologist but he is also a left-wing politician, and we know that the WEF has always been criticised by the no-global movement.

Has the Forum changed over the years?

‘Changed? No, it is an event that, just to enter, requires a fee of 27,000 CHF. I was invited to talk about how to fight cancer, and it was frustrating. In reality nobody cared. If anything the experience has highlighted in me that for citizens the Forum is useless, and it is not right that public money be spent. It is an appointment that the rich need to make even more money and I believe that even the people of Graubünden will not be upset if the Forum, in reduced form, is not held by them’.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata