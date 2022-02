During the Cold War the atomic threat was a real possibility. In the long period of rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union, Switzerland’s neutrality was never in question.

However, since radioactivity has no boundaries, in the early 1960s the Federal Council passed legislation to protect the population from a hypothetical atomic attack, which obliged every inhabitant to «have a protected place that can be reached in good time from his home».

From that moment on, every house was fitted with a bunker. A subterranean vault where to escape in case of danger.

The Cold War ended under the rubble of the Berlin Wall. From 1989 onwards, every communist state in the former Soviet bloc replaced its government with a non-communist one. The Soviet Union collapsed.

As the threat of nuclear war receded, underground shelters slowly turned into cellars where pickled cheese and cold cuts could be stored.

And yet, those of us who were children of the baby boom remember well the significance of those steel-reinforced concrete doors that contained supplies of preserves and bitter chocolate to be replaced on a regular basis. In those cramped spaces we were supposed to end up in the event of a nuclear attack.

This was especially disturbing to those who, like me, still had training wheels on their bicycles. Explaining a potential war to adults is difficult, let alone to young children. However, the distressing image of the little girl fleeing the mushroom cloud in Hiroshima was firmly stamped in my mind.

I was afraid. An equally distressing feeling, very similar to the one that assailed me when my parents recalled the Second World War that Ticino experienced. The force of the bombs dropped on Milan was such that they set fire to the skies above the Canton. «The darkness of several nights was stained with red fire,« they recounted. People were terrified.

We are emerging from a pandemic that has kept us in check for two years. And thanks in part to vaccines, we’re finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Children born after 2020 will finally get to know a world without a mask. While we cautiously savor the return to freedom, the winds of war are blowing over Europe once again. And what a war.

Vladimir Putin has just authorized military operations in eastern Ukraine. The federal government aligns itself with the European Union. «Neutrality does not mean indifference», said the President of the Confederation Ignazio Cassis at the end of the extraordinary session of the Federal Council.

Perhaps it is too late, or there is still time for the negotiating table. Hope is the last to die.

«I do not yet know with what weapons the Third World War will be fought, but I do know that the Fourth will be fought with stones and the club» stated Albert Einstein in the aftermath of the Second World War. We just miss having to explain to children who have just removed their masks how to put on their gas masks.

