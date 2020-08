Since the thud of mid-March, the lists (especially the American ones) have started to rise again, drawing a perfect V. The Nasdaq, which is mainly composed of technological titles, is now almost 11,000 points high, well above the historical maximum of February around 9,800. . The S & P500, at 3,325, is only a handful of points from the February record (over 3,380 points). At the same time, gold, often referred to as the safe haven asset par excellence, has been galloping for weeks: after breaking through $1,800 an ounce went up without a hit to 2,000 and until yesterday evening showed no sign of slowing down. However, the curve of coronavirus infections also continues to rise, while the real economy is suffering a lot and will take a long time - perhaps two years - to recover from the shock suffered (KOF estimate).

It is effective to see lists and gold at such levels, but the dollar is losing strength against the main currencies (starting from the euro) and there is an unprecedented amount of liquidity on the markets,« explains Victor Brusa of BV Trading in Chiasso. The effects are manifold. Meanwhile, interest rates are consequently very low: as investors discount future yields with them, the lower the rates, the more the price of a security rises, and so the stock exchanges run. Then there is the factor of expectations. The Nasdaq has grown a lot thanks to the boom in consumption recorded by companies in the technology sector during the lockdown, such as Facebook, Netflix or all the companies related to information technology and e-commerce. By contrast, the S & P500 also contains sectors that have suffered from the crisis, such as transport and tourism.

Then there is the matter of the lack of alternatives, as explained by Lugano's financial advisor Bruno Chastonay. We are in a sort of perverse game: for example, yesterday the giant of Continental cars published disastrous data and the title in the early hours instead of going down. Because the more money is printed the more the market increases the chances that companies will receive aid to overcome the crisis. So the debts increase, the chances of being repaid decrease, and the currency devalues. So it's not the stock exchanges that run, but the money that is worth less. Hence the race for real assets considered safe, which are less and less. Like gold (along with other precious metals), which some already see over $ 2,500, but also art and real estate. Even in Switzerland, brick resists well, despite the high levels of vacancy. Government bonds, as real rates are often negative, are an unpopular alternative. On the lists then the volatility is very high and the trading volumes as well - continues Chastonay - derivatives are used a lot and the securities are held for a short time to quickly make profits. It is as if the markets are no longer looking at macroeconomic data, but only at central banks. In fact, the devaluation of the dollar this time has not favored emerging markets: because we prefer to avoid markets where the work of the central bank is not considered transparent.