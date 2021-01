After the Christmas and New Year holidays, Lukas Engelberger, president of the Conference of Cantonal Directors of Health, is not very optimistic. In his opinion, if coronavirus infections continue to increase, it will be necessary to talk about a school closure. The figures of the last few days ‘call for caution’ said the Basel councilor in an interview with the ‘Tagesschau’, the news program of the Swiss-German TV SRF tonight.

Data on new infections reached significant levels: over 5,000 on Tuesday and over 4,000 on Wednesday. ‘We will not be able to avoid a strengthening of the measures if in the coming weeks we again have high figures with an upward trend’, he summarized.

However, few possibilities remain beyond school-based measures. ‘So far we have tried to save schools and the world of work as much as possible’ said Engelberger. This room for maneuver is now exhausted. If contacts were still to be reduced, measures should be taken in the professional sphere ‘or even at school’. According to Engelberger, the school ‘sets the pace’ for everyday life. If the pupils followed distance learning, the parents would also stay at home much longer’, he explained. But it is a solution as a ‘last resort’. The Federal Council had tightened measures to combat the coronavirus on the 18th December. He waived further restrictions last week, but will carry out a new analysis of the situation on Wednesday.