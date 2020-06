The failure to open the Swiss borders with Italy on 3 June continues to cause controversy. In a tweet, Giovanni Veronesi - screenwriter and director of, among others, “Manuale d’amore” - expressed his anger with the countries that have yet to reopen their borders with Italy. “Austria, Greece, Croatia and Switzerland don’t want us yet we’ve accepted them since 3 June. They should stay at home”, Veronesi wrote in social media.

Until now, no decision has yet been taken on the reopening of the borders with Italy. According to the Federal Council, the date of 3 June set by Rome is too soon. From 15 June, border controls with Austria, Germany and France will be abolished. “The Italian decision is a sovereign one that we respect”, said Federal Councillor Karin Keller Sutter a few days ago, “but we are inclined, like the other neighbouring countries, towards a coordinated opening. I have agreed with my Italian counterpart Luciana Lamorgese that we will remain in contact and that we will coordinate the next steps, while informing her that Switzerland will not reopen on 3 June”.