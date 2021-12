It’s curious, to say the least to see Ignazio Cassis not have had a more powerful voice in the handling of the pandemic so far. To quote Fulvio Pelli, interviewed during the elections for the new President of the Confederation, «Cassis is a doctor, the only expert on the pandemic within the Federal Council: nonetheless he has not been able to say a single word on the subject. It is the paradox of the Swiss institutions: the competences that are available are not always well used». An observation that we endorse, while adding that there is now an opportunity to contradict it.

Cassis, in fact, assumes the reins of the country in a period that is once agonizing once again, with a pandemic oppressing a society that is more divided than ever. It is to be hoped that the Ticinese will be able to increase the Government’s credibility with the citizens and then involve, if not even convince, those who disagree with the measures launched by Bern. The credibility of the doctor is beyond question and by showing the scrubs rather than the political tie Cassis can provide a different impulse, and hopefully decisive, in the fight against the virus, which in Switzerland registers some babbling too at the level of the vaccination campaign. Besides accelerating the vaccination campaign, it would be appropriate to ask the president and doctor Cassis, who declared in his speech to the Federal Assembly in four languages: «The pandemic will not divide us», to use the traditional virtues of the art of medicine to the full: to calm the spirits, to rationalize fears and, in his role as Foreign Minister, not to put Switzerland under too much pressure in these delicate areas.