Ignazio Cassis received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before leaving for his business trip to Africa.

«I hope to get the second soon» said the federal councilor in an interview published yesterday by Le Temps.

The 59-year-old former cantonal doctor from Ticino explained in January that the vaccination of federal councilors was important and intended to ensure government health and action during the crisis. «We have only seven ministers, less than other countries», Cassis justified his words to those who raised an eyebrow that none of the federal councilors was over 75 years old.

According to the head of the FDFA, the Federal Council deliberately refrained from advertising his vaccination. In late January, Federal Councilor Karin Keller-Sutter also revealed that she had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

