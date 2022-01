President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis paid a visit this morning to the EOC hospital in Lugano to express his support for the medical staff and all patients during this very fragile phase of the pandemic. Accompanied by the DSS Director Raffaele De Rosa and by the Cantonal Doctor Giorgio Merlani he was welcomed in the main hall by the EOC General Director Glauco Martinetti, the ENT Director Emanuele Dati and the medical and nursing staff (Prof. Paolo Ferrari, Prof. Marco Pons, Prof. Paolo Merlani, Mrs. Annette Biegger, Mrs. Giovanna Pezzoli).

Following the reception in the main auditorium, the federal president was accompanied on a virtual tour, respecting security protocols, of the Intensive Care Medicine and Internal Medicine departments housing COVID patients, and then spoke with doctors and nurses. «This visit gave me the opportunity to discuss with those on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 and to get a sense of the situation at the hospital,« Cassis said. «I would also like to thank all the health care staff for their tremendous commitment and work, particularly during these two years of the pandemic. Ticino has been very affected from the beginning, but they’ re doing an excellent job.»