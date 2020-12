From January 1, 2021, IKEA Switzerland will pay all employees a minimum wage of 4,000 francs per month (for 13 months), which is an increase of 100 francs. This change affects around 200 staff members, 6% of staff, and above all those who work in the food sector, customer service and logistics. Throughout the company, the wage bill will increase by an average of 0.5%.

Jessica Anderen, CEO of IKEA Switzerland, is enthusiastic: «What matters to me is paying fair and competitive wages. Of course it is not the only factor that makes an employer attractive, but it is an important element».

In addition to the basic salary, IKEA collaborators are entitled to a bonus which, for the year ended in August, corresponds to approximately one month’s salary. The bonus is paid to over 80% of the staff. The only ones who could not benefit from it were the collaborators of the Vernier (GE) and Grancia (TI) stores due to the closures ordered by the authorities and the reduced border traffic.

«Our employees and our collaborators have performed exceptionally this year», continues Anderen. «Like all of us, they have had to adapt to the new situation and showed extraordinary flexibility. We were able to conceive and implement new services - and this with a consistently high workload. COVID has generated an increase in interest in the furniture category, while on the other it has often been necessary to compensate for the absences of sick or quarantined collaborators. Furthermore, the influence of COVID on the psyche should not be underestimated. I am really proud that we have achieved together».

