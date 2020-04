Professor Ilaria Capua, Director of the One Health Center of Excellence at the University of Florida, is one of the most famous Italian virologists and one of the world’s leading experts on infections. We interviewed her to find out what effect the coronavirus will have on our lives over the next few months.

Professor Capua, in Italy the number of contagions seems to be stabilising and the numbers in Canton Ticino are also encouraging. It’s right, however, to not lower our guard...

“The message that must be passed on is that each of us must be part of the solution and not part of the problem. The aim of the whole world is to flatten the curve, i.e. to reduce the number of infected people so as to avoid the collapse of healthcare services. It is therefore imperative to respect the rules and use common sense. Often, however, I get the impression that this is missing, almost as if we don’t want to take responsibility, waiting to be fed with ready-made solutions. We will continue to have cases and be confronted with the active circulation of the virus.”

When the emergency is over, is assuming a total disappearance of the virus too optimistic? Will it continue to circulate?

“I believe this. The summer ahead of us will not be as bad as these months, but in the post-emergency phase Sars-CoV-2 will circulate through the population as many other viruses already do. It will be part of our life.”

How do you think this transition from pandemic to endemic will be handled? What normality awaits us?

“We must look to the future in the form of a new normal. When the containment measures are gradually relaxed, we will have to start to repopulate, i.e. go back into the workplace, based on what we know. We currently know little about coronavirus, but we do know that some people are at risk of contracting the serious form of the disease and must therefore remain protected. The immune population (those who have antibodies) as well as young people, who are less at risk, can then start to go out. We are waiting for data from some countries, but it would seem that women are less at risk. In a hypothetical first phase of the return to normal I assume that at least half of the people authorised to leave the house may be women. We are now seeing the result of the viral circulation of two weeks ago, so we already need to think about this repopulation and I call on the authorities to think about how to reintroduce into the workplace people who are low-risk and essential to the restart.”

She runs a research center in Florida. What’s the situation in the United States? Even President Donald Trump, after some initial reticence, imposed restrictive measures similar to those in Switzerland and Italy. Did the U.S. react too slowly?

“We are witnessing the result of not implementing immediate lockdown measures. The situation in New York speaks for itself and I’m concerned about how it might develop in Miami. The virus doesn’t look anyone in the eye and if you don’t move, together and united, it’s all more difficult.”

Italy and Switzerland (in particular Canton Ticino) have adopted quite similar strategies, not so, at least not immediately, France, Spain and, above all, Great Britain and the United States. How do you deal with such an epidemic? Would a shared pandemic plan and strategy be needed?

“Absolutely. I believe that regional management, on a territorial basis, is incomplete and ineffective. The information, apart from the number of deaths, is not complete since the data isn’t collected in a coordinated manner. Just think of the swabs, which countries only do to patients with severe symptoms. This incompleteness means that to date we have not been able to understand why it hit so hard in Lombardy.”

A vaccine still seems a long way off. What does research have to do to eradicate such an unusual virus? Does it have to change?

“Research must be a research for collective intelligence, it must be a research of the scientific community for people and not the individual. It will have to be reconsidered and many schemes will be swept away by the wind of change.”

Many European countries did not immediately stop sporting activities and large gatherings after the first cases arose. Several matches were played with tens of thousands of spectators. Could this have contributed significantly to the spread of the virus?

“Lots of people are moving from an infected area, but it’s too early to tell for sure. When we have the viral sequences to study we can obtain these answers. Taking Italy as a reference, if we have only 25 sequences available instead of the hundreds needed we cannot say anything about our role or the variability of strains.”

How is it possible that the virus has spread so quickly?

“Because we put it on planes. In Wuhan, they recently analysed swabs collected for seasonal flu surveillance in December 2019 and found Sars-CoV-2. This means that it has been going around since at least the end of December and that it spread before the symptoms caused concern. I wonder how many people have flown in these months...”

Let’s talk about masks: the initial advice was to leave them for healthcare workers. Now the World Health Organisation has backtracked and in recent days Lombardy have made it compulsory for those who leave home to wear one. Are they really necessary?

“The surgical mask is a physical barrier and must be used intelligently. Viruses can get through. They have their own function, but must be used correctly. If the public wants to use them, it must remember to change them regularly. It may even act a bit like a security blanket, if you don’t have it you feel “naked”, but the hygiene measures are what really protect us.”

We have hot days ahead of us. Does the temperature really help us fight the coronavirus?

“Viruses suffer from heat, but we don’t know how much. We’ve only known about the coronavirus for four months. We’ll find out in time. What we know is that it’s not a particularly resistant virus but it’s one that is transmitted very quickly.”

On social networks you can find informative content as well as fake news with miraculous or pseudo-scientific remedies. How dangerous are they really?

“They are very dangerous and I invite everyone not to become part of the problem. We shouldn’t start spreading fake news, even as a joke. We risk causing very serious damage, the situation is already very serious, with doctors, workers and the economy under pressure: let’s take it seriously.

