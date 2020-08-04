Immigration into Switzerland falls

In the first half of 2020, immigration to Switzerland decreased by 5.7% compared to the same period in 2019. Emigration, on the other hand, decreased by 14.4%, reads today’s statement from the Secretariat of State for Migration (SEM)

The migratory balance of permanently resident foreigners stood at 25,995 people, marking an increase of 1323 people compared to the first half of 2019. That of EU / EFTA / UK citizens increased by 2281 people.

The coronavirus pandemic and the protective measures adopted by Switzerland and most other countries have had a considerable effect on migratory movements, SEM points out. In April and May, the number of immigrants in Switzerland decreased by 28% (5132) and 42% (4208) respectively compared to last year. Also in June the figures are lower than in 2019 (6460, -8%).

The decrease in emigration was significant, with a decrease in April of 34% (3800 people) and in May of 19% (4212). Same goes for the month of June (5838, -10%). The slightly active migration balance is explained by the high level of immigration between January and February and the drop in emigration in April and May, due in particular to the limitation of the possibility of moving.

The needs of the economy

Immigration of EU / EFTA / UK workers, SEM points out, has helped to respond to the needs of the Swiss economy. Data shows that professional groups which ensure the availability of essential goods and services have been excluded from the restrictions. For example, the drop in immigration was lower in agriculture and the health sector than in the construction, hotel or restaurant sectors.

Also in the first half of the year, 16,363 people entered Switzerland as part of family reunification. The number of permits issued in this context has fallen by 7.6% on an annual basis. At the end of June 2,128,812 foreigners lived in Switzerland on a permanent basis, of which 1,455,231 EU / EFTA / UK citizens.

