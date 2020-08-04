Immigration into Switzerland falls

At the end of June in our canton there were 67,311 workers with a G permit - A decrease of 0.8% compared to the previous quarter but an increase of 1.8% on an annual basis - The FSO: Data influenced by coronavirus
The City takes a look at the impact from the coronavirus emergency and the effect on municipal accounts - According to the latest calculations, 50 million may be missing in 2020 - ‘Investment capacity will have to be reduced’
At the close of the negotiations, the Cupertino house recorded a market value of 1,840 billion dollars, against 1,760 billion of the oil giant Saudi Aramco who had remained at the top of the podium since his debut on the market last year.