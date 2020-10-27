Implenia plans around 2000 layoffs

BELLINZONA

The days are passing and the health emergency has progressed - it was predictable. From last night is also official. Bellinzona has cancelled the traditional Christmas market. A fate that will likely be similar to many other events. The annulment was announced by committee member and former president Ottaviano Torriani, in the context of the assembly of the City of Merchants’ Society, after discussing the matter with Giubiasco’s colleagues who also decided not to propose this appointment.