Implenia plans around 2000 layoffs

BUSINESS

The Implenia construction group is restructuring and plans to cut 2,000 jobs by 2023.

Implenia plans around 2000 layoffs
Shutterstock

Implenia plans around 2000 layoffs

Shutterstock

Di ats OnTheSpot

(Updated 09.04) The group intends to make around 750 jobs redundant in the near future, including 250 in Switzerland, according to a statement. today in which it is added that Implenia is counting on annual savings of over 50 million francs by 2023.

The note specifies that the group intends to sell approximately 1,250 full-time jobs to other owners. Implenia is working to reduce its assets by around 20%. In total, the restructuring costs will amount to around 60 million francs.

For the current year, the group expects an operating loss (Ebitda) of approximately 70 million francs and calculates payback of approximately 200 million.

