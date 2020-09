The commission meeting on Tuesday supporting the project on upgrading the A2 Lugano-Mendrisio road was confirmed. A note from FEDRO established the project will make it possible to put into operation a third effective lane in the section between Lugano Nord and Mendrisio - with the aim of overcoming the capacity problems of the A2 motorway during peak hours. To make this measure feasible, it is planned to add the emergency lane to the three tunnels present on the section (Gentilino, Melide-Grancia and Bissone-Maroggia) and to reorganise the connections to the local network, which will streamline not only the motorway axis, but also the cantonal one. The project will also make it possible to enhance the areas of Grancia, Melide, Bissone, Maroggia and Melano from a landscape point of view.