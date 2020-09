The National Council has reiterated its support, but has not yet found an agreement with the States on the criteria to be applied. According to the Council of States, a company can only be entitled to financial support if its annual turnover is 60% lower than the multi-year average. The overall balance sheet must also be taken into account.

The national team wants a broader definition of hardship cases. These must be determined according to criteria such as the decrease in turnover and the risk of insolvency. and companies should only get help if they were profitable before the crisis.

As justification for this solution, Manuela Weichelt-Picard (Verdi / ZG) argued that young companies cannot present any multi-year average of turnover. For this there should be no percentage in the law. ‘Entering a fixed amount into the law is too rigid a criterion’ agreed on behalf of the preparatory commission Philippe Nantermod (PLR / VS).

The assembly however, accepted the conditions that give the right to support for those people forced to reduce their activity due to the restrictive measures against Covid. They will only be able to receive compensation for loss of earnings if they have suffered an income loss of at least 60% compared to the years 2015 to 2019. However, the Federal Council will have to take measures to mitigate the threshold effects.

The left has once again attempted to extend the reduced work allowance to people on fixed-term or on-call contracts. There are tens of thousands of people, especially in the field of culture, stressed - in vain - Katharina Prelicz-Huber (Verdi / ZH).

The other differences with the House of Cantons have been carefully eliminated. The project returns to the Council of States. If the ‘senators’ were to reaffirm their positions, a conciliation conference would be required.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata