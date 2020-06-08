In an open-air classroom knee-deep in excavations

Heavy rainfall batters Ticino, but it isn’t record-breaking - Malcantone and the Monte Tamaro region are particularly affected - Luca Nisi: "From a first estimate, the cyclical period for an event of this magnitude is 3 - 5 years"
The George Floyd case has come as punch in the stomach and Saturday afternoon a demonstration was held in Bellinzona against "police repression" and the "denial of the most elementary rights" - Matteo Pronzini: ‘It is an emblematic event because it’s the first in Ticino after coronavirus’