In an open-air classroom knee-deep in excavations

Monte San Giorgio is a treasure chest. It's a UNESCO World Heritage Site for good reason. Many treasures can be seen at Meride's Fossil Museum as to see them in their natural environment is practically impossible. Or at least until now. Things will change in the near future, thanks to a brand-new project that the Monte San Giorgio Foundation is working on.

A century of research

In the woods between Meride and the Serpiano, not far from Crocefisso, a valuable fossiliferous area is about to be organised and developed where two important excavation projects were carried out: at Acqua del Ghiffo, which houses the lower quarry and upper quarry layers. The first scientific excavations took place there 100 years ago, under the direction of Professor Bernhard Peyer of the University of Zurich - it is no coincidence that the road through the centre of Meride bears his name. A second excavation project ended in 2004. "Since then the site has been cleaned up a couple of times," explains the site manager of Monte San Giorgio Daniele Albisetti, "now we'd like to develop it. Because Monte San Giorgio it is an important location with Triassic fossiliferous outcrops, which gave birth to many marine reptiles, various insects, invertebrates and numerous fish, some of which are exhibited in the Fossil Museum".

Examining old debris

The construction application necessary to proceed with the operations will be published over the coming days. The project initially envisages "the movement of part of the debris and the material adjacent to the two quarries," Albisetti continues, "the quality of this material will then be examined and a selection will be made which will lead to the creation of a study camp, so that in the future it will be possible to carry out a new dig on the former waste, which could still contain interesting finds".

Inside history

However, the project also has an educational side: "It will be a sort of open-air classroom, a bit like the one inaugurated last year not far away, in Val Mara in Meride, but in this case there isn't a terrace. However, there will be the possibility to physically enter the dig, so visitors can immerse themselves in history. This will also be possible because fossil casts will be repositioned on site, exactly where they were extracted".

Half an hour from the museum

In addition, educational panels with easy-to-understand content will be installed. The main target group of the project is schoolchildren and the information should therefore be understandable. Finally, the path that leads to the two quarries, which can be reached in about half an hour's walk from Meride, along the geo-paleontological route that winds along the mountain, between Switzerland and Italy, will be established.

Inauguration next year

The various phases of the project are summarised in the technical report attached to the construction application: "The site will allow the public, tourists and schoolchildren to admire and read the rocky stratifications in the area and to discover and understand the value and history of this excavation site, the Triassic environment present at the time of deposition and some aspects of sedimentology. The project will also make it possible to create a study camp for future scientific research projects and the restoration of the pre-existing wooded area by filling in the old disused path in the locality of Sassone di Carpanee".

The aim is to inaugurate the new open-air classroom next year, for the 2021 summer season.

