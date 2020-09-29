In Italy 1,648 new infections, swabs almost doubled

  • 1
Di ats OnTheSpot

In the last 24 hours 1,648 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Italy (1,494 yesterday), compared to 90,185 swabs, almost 40,000 more than yesterday. There were 24 deaths, up from 16 yesterday and the average for the last few days. The overall total of the infected, including the victims and the healed, rises to 313,011. Total casualties rise to 35,875. Among the regions, the one with the highest number of new cases is always Campania (+286) followed by Lazio (+219) and Lombardy (+203). No region has zero cases.

