In Italy 1,648 new infections, swabs almost doubled

Tests to produce a vaccine that can stem the sneaky scourge of COVID-19 are in full swing, day and night, at all latitudes. This spasmodic scientific research, in recent weeks, has often been intertwined with geopolitical tactics, with some world powers that, in turn, have announced that they are now one step away from the magic formula or even have found it, only to take a step back. and return to work closely with pharmaceutical laboratories in the hope of being the first to cross the finish line.