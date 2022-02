Their names are Anastassiya, Mariia and Bohdan. We encountered them in the center of Lugano as they carried a flag of Ukraine on their shoulders. «We want to raise awareness and show that we are against this war. Even in our small way we can do something.»

These are young people and they live in Ticino. Two are of Ukrainian origin, one of Russian origin. Yet another example of how not all Russians are in agreement with the actions decided by Putin.

They are worried, also because they have relatives and friends in Ukraine. «The war is serious and brutal. It seems to me that many in Switzerland do not realize it. This is a conflict that has been going on for years. But now Putin has decided to take off his mask and resort to arms, by sacrificing innocent people.»

But they also carry the Ukrainian flag to recall that it was Ukraine that has been attacked. «Not vice versa. While many continue to justify Russia’s actions. Putin has been lying for months. First by saying that troops were on the border for an exercise, then by ensuring that the invasion would not take place, and finally by announcing a special operation in the Donbass.» But the attacks, as seen, have been carried out all over Ukraine and now Russian troops are at the gates of Kiev. «And it is also a war that started in an underhand way. At five in the morning, while waiting for the Olympics to end.»

Anastassiya, Mariia and Bohdan will also go to Bellinzona today. They also want to launch an online petition tonight and tomorrow that will ask the Swiss Confederation to organize medical support for Ukraine. «Switzerland is neutral, but it can do its part to help the Ukrainian people.»

