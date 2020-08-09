In the clash on TikTok - Microsoft comes out winning

Within 6 weeks TikTok will have to be sold to Microsoft. Because according to the latest decree of US President Donald Trump signed on Thursday night that in 45 days American citizens will be banned from (doing business» with Bytedance) the giant that owns the application and therefore effectively uses the app.

The ban also affects the Chinese texting app WeChat operated by Tencent Holdings, which according to Washington also poses a threat to national security due to the large amount of data collected on users (including geodata and search histories) that could be used by the Communist Party of China to spy on Americans. TikTok, on the other hand, used for sharing short music or comic videos, has been the most popular social network among young people for a couple of years: in the United States alone it has declared over one hundred million users (according to the White House the app has been downloaded 175 million times).

In recent weeks, Trump had already lobbied a lot to sell TikTok’s US assets to an American company - Microsoft in this case - as long as it happens by September 15. Trump also hinted at the possibility that the Treasury Department would receive a percentage of the transaction precisely for facilitating the deal.

Tensions with China are rising

Trump’s move effectively marked a new level of escalation in the trade war with China. In fact, the protests of the Chinese government and of Bytedance itself were not long in coming. American behaviour denotes ‘bullying’ - Beijing Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said. ‘Washington, he added, would leverage national security concerns to suppress non-American companies. In the long run, he said, this will certainly have consequences. We are shocked by the recent injunction, issued without due process’ said TikTok. The conditions were dictated without going through the usual legal procedures. All available legal means will be used to ensure that TikTok and its users are treated fairly. ‘For nearly a year we have been working in good faith with the US government to find a constructive solution to the concerns that have been raised, the company added. Instead, it was found that the US government was unwilling to pay attention to the facts.

In fact, the American operations of TikTok weigh about one tenth of the global user base and are therefore particularly attractive for the sale of advertisements. Under the threat of seeing the app blocked in the US, Bytedance then sought an alternative solution to the sale by proposing a majority of American investors within the company. But, according to the Wall Street Journal, the proposal did not appeal to the White House.

Microsoft’s global aims

Meanwhile, IT giant Microsoft has pledged to take over TikTok’s US business by mid-September. Operations in Canada, Australia and New Zealand will also be part of the agreement, with the aim of ensuring that all personal data of US citizens is transferred to the US and only collected there.

It is still unclear how much Microsoft should pay for TikTok, which is estimated to be worth between $30 and $50 billion. In any case, the transaction should catapult the software giant among the world leaders of social media, a segment in which it has never built a relevant market position. In this sense, CEO Satya Nadella limited himself to the acquisition of social media for LinkedIn professionals ($26 billion), as well as leading operations such as the takeover of the popular video game Minecraft (2.5 billion) and the platform for programmers GitHub. (7.5 billion). Now the Windows giant will most likely become a major competitor for Facebook and Twitter in one fall swoop.

