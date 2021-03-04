  • 1
Mag
Sanremo
Votazione federale
Vaccino in Ticino
Elezioni comunali
Coronavirus
Home
Trending Topics
Sanremo
Votazione federale
Vaccino in Ticino
Elezioni comunali
Coronavirus
×
×
Cerca su CdT

In the red to the tune of 654 million francs: Swiss reports heavy losses in 2020 caused by the pandemic

BUSINESS

Swiss records the companies worst result in 15 years due to pandemic

In the red to the tune of 654 million francs: Swiss reports heavy losses in 2020 caused by the pandemic
CdT

In the red to the tune of 654 million francs: Swiss reports heavy losses in 2020 caused by the pandemic

CdT

Di ats OnTheSpot

Swiss has plunged into the red recording heavy losses for the first time in 15 years,The Lufthansa branch reported an operating loss of 654 million francs after an operating profit of 578 million in 2019. Revenues fell 65.2% to 1.85 billion francs.

The number of passengers transported fell by 74.5% compared to 2019 to 4.79 million people.

Faced with these difficulties, Swiss is «evaluating further measures» to remain competitive. New CEO Dieter Vranckx spoke of a possible downsizing of the air fleet.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata

In questo articolo:

Ultime notizie: OnTheSpot
  • 1
  • 2
    Image

    Digital Humanism

    TRENDS

    A study carried out by the consultancy firm Deloitte , emblematically entitled «Digital Humanism, the North Star of the Recovery», was recently released . The analysis captures some consumer trends and behaviors which, as a result of the confinements implemented in Europe, have become quite frequent. In particular, 30% of people living in Switzerland, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, the UK and Scandinavian countries have tried online shopping and e-banking for the first time.

  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 1
  • 1