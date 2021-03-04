In the red to the tune of 654 million francs: Swiss reports heavy losses in 2020 caused by the pandemic

TRENDS

A study carried out by the consultancy firm Deloitte , emblematically entitled «Digital Humanism, the North Star of the Recovery», was recently released . The analysis captures some consumer trends and behaviors which, as a result of the confinements implemented in Europe, have become quite frequent. In particular, 30% of people living in Switzerland, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, the UK and Scandinavian countries have tried online shopping and e-banking for the first time.