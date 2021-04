Brexit has changed the UK’s history. Since 31 December the transition period has concluded. Do you think that the country guided by the Tory government has been able to successfully reduce the emergence of disadvantages and build up new trust in a reasonable better future after all?

Our Trade & Co-operation Agreement with the EU provides a clear and firm basis for strong future co-operation, while ensuring we have the freedom to set a path, both economically and politically, that protects and promotes the interests of the UK. We are open to the world, making the most of our global network of friends and partners, and with the opportunity to forge new and deeper relationships. In the years ahead, agility and speed of action will enable us to deliver for our citizens, enhancing our prosperity and security.

Which ones are in your opinion the most difficult aspects that have surfaced after the British withdrawal from the EU? What could still be done better economically and socially (with regard to the “remainers”)?

I don’t think anyone could have anticipated how a coronavirus would trigger perhaps the greatest international crisis since the Second World War, with tragic consequences that will persist for years to come. The UK is emerging from the pandemic with renewed determination and optimism. We are resolved to build back better, ensuring that we are stronger, safer and more prosperous than before. Yet if we are to escape the malign effect of the virus, the race to vaccinate and therefore protect people cannot stop at national borders which is why the UK has joined other countries in the COVAX initiative to extend this campaign across the globe.

The end of the free movement of people (working permissions, opportunities for study) and the additional border bureaucracy seem to be indeed two very serious problems for British competitiveness. What is your comment?

Britain has always been an open country, and remains one of the best places in the world to work, study or to start and grow a business. Swiss nationals can continue to visit the UK for up to 6 months without a visa, and use the e-gates on arrival. I believe our new immigration system will enhance the competitiveness of the UK. It is designed to meet the needs of our economy, providing a clear and efficient route for skilled workers, students and others to move to the UK on a fair and equal basis wherever they are from.

Being Switzerland and Great Britain two countries out of the EU they may now have even some more common ground of discussion. Could you give us some concrete example of mutual cooperation?

We have been working closely together on a range of new agreements. For example our trade agreement protects bilateral trade worth almost £40 billion a year. We have agreements covering citizens’ rights, aviation services, road transport, insurance, services mobility, and police co-operation, with more to come. We’re also looking at how we can work together more closely on a wide range of issues including tackling climate change and preserving biodiversity, promoting science and innovation, co-operation on migration and asylum, cutting serious and organised crime, and supporting people-to-people links. It’s been a really exciting time to be here as an Ambassador and I know the relationship between our two countries will continue to grow in strength.

Boris Johnson has been strongly committed in putting forth the vaccination campaign in all the country: apparently it is paying off in terms of the flattened death rate, the fall of the hospitalisations and the lower spread of the virus. Are you optimistic that the lockdown policy could really turn to an end inside the given term of June 21?

There’s no doubt that the vaccination campaign in the UK has been extremely successful in reducing new infections and thereby the number of people dying or needing to be hospitalised. The Government will take decisions on the timing of our roadmap based on clear data and analysis. It will only be possible to relax the restrictions if everyone continues to follow the rules and use their common sense. We must keep on protecting each other by regularly washing our hands with soap or sanitising them, wearing face masks in public places, and maintaining a safe distance from other people.

Have you been in Ticino before? What will be your main topics of discussion with the State Council (cantonal government)?

Yes, several times, including a visit to the Locarno film festival with my daughter in 2019.

Today, I am meeting State Councillor Norman Gobbi to talk about resilient recovery from COVID-19, our relationships with European partners, economic ties between UK and Ticino, and our ambition for the UK’s hosting of the next UN Climate Conference in November.

Just a week ago Boris Johnson proposed a fine of £5,000 pound for people intentioned to travel abroad on holiday despite coronavirus restrictions. This proposal has been dubbed as illiberal by many opinion makers abroad and inside the country. Don’t you think it is a bit excessive?

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect international travel, and many countries (including Switzerland) have closed their borders or restricted travel. In the UK, it is currently illegal to travel abroad for a holiday, and will remain so for the near future. The Government is committed to a sustainable return to international travel, for business and pleasure, when it is safe to do so.

The Royal Family is in turmoil for Meghan and Prince Harry’s severe utterings and judgements for example with regard to racism. How are these contrasts in the monarchy perceived today in British society especially considered the sacrifices the population is facing with the pandemic?

Almost exactly a year ago, Her Majesty The Queen gave a televised speech about the impact of the pandemic. She spoke about the challenge that this moment in our history represents, her gratitude for the way people had responded, and the difficulties many people had had to endure. And just as importantly, she looked forward to our ultimate success and the return of better days. There are many reasons why I am proud to be Her Majesty’s Ambassador. That speech, and the way people across the world responded to it, is one of them.

