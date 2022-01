All the updates on the coronavirus emergency in Ticino. Timely recommendations, indications and prevention tips are constantly available on the web pages www.ti.ch/coronavirus and www.bag.admin.ch/nuovo-coronavirus, or you can contact the Canton at the toll-free number 0800 144 144, active every day from 9.00 to 17.00, and at the e-mail address [email protected] The federal coronavirus hotline is also available on 058 463 00 00. Here all data on the epidemic in Ticino until December 14, 2020, here those from December to April 2021. At this link are then available the data until September 15, and here those between September and December 27.