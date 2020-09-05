Index returns tonight to TeleTicino

The broadcast led by Lino Terlizzi resumes tonight On air from 8.00pm and again at 10.30pm. In these ten years there have been changes from time to time related to the study and graphics. This year, there is also the new TeleTicino studio for Index, large and more technological. News will now broadcast at 20.00 and re-run at 22.30.

The central formula of the broadcast remains the consolidated one, that is the debate with two experts present in the studio, guests of the presenter Lino Terlizzi, former deputy director and now columnist of Corriere del Ticino. In transmission we talk about stock exchanges, currencies, raw materials, financial markets as a whole, but we try, and this is the first bet, not to represent the markets as stand-alone, but as also linked to the facts of the economy, of the industry, trade, reflecting more concrete reality.

The other bet is to offer a broadcast that can interest both professionals and the general public, which is made up of people who are objectively investors, producers and consumers every day. In all these years Index has reached its audience, made up of different subjects, and the intention is to work to maintain and, as far as possible, expand this audience.

The basic idea is that even on financial and economic issues it is possible to look for a way that involves and does not exclude. The economy on the other hand is in everyone’s life and this makes it even more appropriate to broaden the audience of economic information. One of the objectives of Index is to have a language that is as uncomplicated as possible, understandable even for those who do not usually deal with these issues. In the thirty minutes of broadcast an attempt is made to explain what is happening also with the help of graphics, the main figures of the markets are shown, so that both the facts and the numbers are as clear as possible. The public can ask questions to the experts and the host, through the WhatsApp number 079 / 500.43.50 - which is shown on the screen.

In the international economic scenario, many different elements coexist in this phase. Reductions and blocks of economic activity, imposed in recent months by the coronavirus, have inevitably made themselves felt, with heavy contractions of economies in most countries. On the other hand, a gradual economic recovery is now underway; almost all experts predict an easing of the international recession at the end of the year and a rebound in gross domestic products (GDP) in 2021.

Between GDP and price lists

Meanwhile, the stock exchanges have made a very significant recovery after the substantial fall recorded during the explosion of the virus, between February and March. It is now a question of trying to understand if the major share markets will suffer setbacks or if they will instead confirm the upward line, seen in substance, even beyond expectations, in recent months. And the situation and the prospects of the stock exchanges will have a large space in tonight’s episode of Index. With particular attention, as always, to the Swiss stock exchange, the franc, the Swiss economy, to what happens in our latitudes and in neighboring Italy.

