Are we really at the beginning of the third wave? Or already here?

«I would start from the word «wave», a term that has entered the commonality of every day speech but that does not allow us to define its extent. Said in these terms it seems to be high, but today in Ticino and in Switzerland it’s not yet the case. I would share that that realism is needed and not alarmism. Neither I nor anyone else can make predictions today and the history of this virus has taught us that we should not go much further than what is observed in the data.

I can’t say if the growing data (from fifty to seventy-eight cases) are the sign of a new fast start or rather of a slow and moderate growth and perhaps destined to be reabsorbed in a few weeks, but the situation is unstable and requires caution.

It is true that Lombardy and Germany have seen what we are seeing. Isn’t this enough to say that too much optimism risks giving false illusions?

«Certainly, in Como it has been so and also the COVID wards have more people admitted - I would say however to take the situation seriously because the upward trend there has been and it is not a trivial fluctuation. The good news is that we are no longer dealing with patients from homes for the elderly, where, thanks to the vaccine, the infections are zero»

Are those arriving now seriously ill?

«I wouldn’t say we’re in the same situation as that of the fall and early winter but I also would not wouldn’t trivialize, cases that require hospitalization are there and increasing.» Let’s learn from the mistakes of our neighbors and try not to repeat them. Reopening is not synonymous with «free everyone»

The border situation

From today, Lombardy has fallen back into the red zone, and so will the whole of Italy for the second Easter. Impossible to move, except for proven professional necessity. We continue to manage the flow of people, including border crossers. Teleworking, as the traffic clearly shows, is not as widespread as one might think. In light of these considerations, what do we risk? «The virus does not care for politics nor borders and it is clear that it tends to spread from an area where it is more present to one where it is less so. We watch with caution and put in place the measures we have to prevent the spread of any contagion to all personnel, border and non-border. We know that the problem in Italy and Lombardy came with the reopenings and loosening in the orange zone that was experienced as a «free-for-all» Let’s learn from the mistakes of others and avoid repeating them. Individual responsibility remains paramount.»

The weak link: supply

And we come to the topic: The vaccine. Unfortunately, with every promise of large supplies, such as the one announced by Alain Berset via Twitter, often comes a a disappointment. «The analysis on the issue of vaccines - explains Garzoni - should be made on three aspects. On the scientific value and efficacy data: here there are no doubts: the vaccines we use in Switzerland fully meet the requirements and the effectiveness in reducing deaths and serious cases is fully documented. They are probably also effective in reducing healthy carriers and the spread of the virus. Then there is the aspect of delivery from the manufacturing companies to Switzerland: this is the most problematic variable. There is a problem of supply, but I do not know who created it and who is responsible, perhaps more foresight on the part of the agreements would have been useful. And I’ll end with the organization on the territory of Ticino: the system, when the vaccines are there, has proven to work well.

Meetings of 5 to 10 people?

The caution invoked, however, seems to clash with the slackening planned by the Federal Council: «In my opinion there is a fundamental misunderstanding. The Federal Council has presented a courageous compromise proposal, but it has to be confirmed. On March 19 it will release what it intends to do, in light of what it will see in the following days.» It must be acknowledged that Bern had been under pressure from the cantons and the economy for weeks: «I do not feel a need in criticizing the Federal Council, which on Friday could certainly not «decide not to decide» and could not procrastinate the measures in place. It has thus formulated, I repeat, proposals, emphasizing that the situation remains uncertain and unstable». However, the ambivalence is evident, or not? «Certainly, from the profile of information it is so and even I struggle to support all the measures announced, also because we said the numbers tend to rise. If there is a stabilization, I think some of those measures could be considered. For example, I find it reasonable to encourage outdoor activities in the summer, as well as the opening of restaurant terraces (obviously I am speaking from an epidemiological point of view, not an economic one), while I remain critical of large events».

On the other hand, «I am a bit skeptical about the increase of indoor contacts, such as large events, but also in homes, with the idea of going from 5 to 10 people allowed. This is sensitive. Many transmissions have happened at the home when multiple households are mixed.»

Pragmatic solution

And we come to rapid testing, whose strategy should start today. Do you find it interesting? «I would start by highlighting the interesting practical aspect for companies. If a company proves to test 80% of its employees, it would then be exempt from quarantine if there are test positives. It is a pragmatic solution to break the chain of contagion, without blocking those who have to work. Bern has certainly done the simulations». You are in favour of the blanket approach but what do you think about the fact that control will get out of hand? We certainly won’t have a data center at our disposal: «I’d say split it up. On the one hand we will have the blanket screening, for example in schools, this will leave a trace at the level of results obtained and will not escape control. Do-it-yourself testing obviously will be different, but you have to be pragmatic and this type of testing is always better than nothing, albeit subject to false negatives. But we are also going to catch some positives who did not know they were positive. Obviously you have to know the limits and you should not feel falsely confident to the point of cutting off the mask, finding yourself in large groups and behaving irresponsibly and forgetting about spacing. It is one of the tools, not the tool. Common sense remains the best weapon.»

