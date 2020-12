The Swiss trade union union, Ticino and Moesa section (USS-TI), have asked for a full lockdown to curb coronavirus the rising infections.

The following release today says:

“Throughout Ticino we are witnessing a rapid spread of the virus with the consequent daily bulletin of new deaths. During the summer, the Federal Council and the main economic organizations share reassure as if the virus has disappeared. This is not the case. The main theme was no longer the protection of health but the avoidance of a new lockdown at any cost.

From October we have had a rude awakening, with the increase in hospitalizations. The dominant discourse was all about individual responsibility, woe to interfere again with commercial activities. Switzerland has thus become, during a couple of months, one of the countries in Europe with the greatest presence of the virus and with an unacceptable proportion of hospitalizations and deaths.

Many cantons decided in November to close for a month, especially bars, restaurants and other places where people gather. The contagion has slowed significantly. In Ticino people kept saying that a lot was being done where in reality the responsibility was shifted to Bern.

The trade unions have long been asking for decisive interventions: a decrease in economic activities, to allow a real reduction in the movement of people, greater protection in the workplace, with the involvement of the workers themselves in the definition of the protocols to be adopted, and in their control. Little has been done - saying that workplaces are not vehicles for contagion, favoring this narrative with the refusal to communicate any data relating to working realities but citing incessantly only families, restaurants and discos.

Nobody likes being in a situation like that of March. When everything was closed. Nursing staff are trying to open their eyes to politics. Nurses and doctors are under pressure, as is the entire health system.

In some hospitals, patients needing surgery for cancer are sent home, as reported by the directors of the Zurich hospitals. Beds are scarce. In addition, there is a risk of dismissal of exhausted personnel from the hospitals. In Ticino we seem to have forgotten that practically two hospitals are dedicated to COVID patients.

Countries with a liberal tradition like Germany and Holland have opted for a drastic lockdown. The only method that stops pandemics. The leaders of these countries claim that every death is one too many. Guaranteeing certain aid to closed activities. Every entrepreneur and every worker know how they will be supported.

Here chaos still seems to reign. Yet we are one of the richest countries in the world, yet unable to develop a real national economic and social support plan. For example, using the 80 billion in immediately distributable reserves of the Swiss National Bank (SNB).

Money that should be used to face the worst crisis of the last fifty years. The trade unions have long underlined the urgency of paying the full benefit for reduced work at the lowest wages as well as the coverage through ILR or IPG of all and all wage earners. Support that must also apply to SA holders and independents. This support is necessary, as is an immediate lockdown, at least on the model of what was done by the French cantons in November. We must stop immediately. There are too many infections and there are too many deaths. And it must reopen not when the economic lobbies decide - but only when the epidemiological data allow it. Ticino regained the courage it had shown in March’, concludes the note.

