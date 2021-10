The 20-year-old man who was stopped last night in connection with the crime that occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in an apartment in Via Vallemaggia, Locarno, knew his victim. It cannot be excluded, that the two had been linked in the past by a romantic relationship.

«Yesterday evening my partner was working - explains the person from the nearby gas station - She didn’t notice a thing since she was working and music was playing inside. At a certain point, however, a woman came in and asked her to call an ambulance. She immediately picked up the phone, but knew nothing about it. Meanwhile, several police cars arrived and blocked off the street to everyone.»

What happened is under investigation by detectives. The 20-year-old has been arrested, as well as a third person of whom the Public Ministry is not providing any further information. A statement is expected this morning.

