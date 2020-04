Interest rates are rising in Switzerland due to the Covid-19: epidemic: the cost of 10year loans has risen significantly, according to the Comparis internet comparison service.

“The much feared black swan has reappeared, this time in the guise of the coronavirus,“ reads a statement today. It not only forces the global economy into a forced hiatus, but is also the cause of severe price fluctuations in the markets.

The spread of the virus leads private, commercial and industrial players to hold back investment. This leaves deep scars on company accounts: the increase in uncertainty on the financial markets also has an impact on mortgage interest rates, explain the specialists from Comparis.

The ten-year fixed mortgage rate reached an all-time low of 0,98%, on 9 March; it then suddenly rose by 0.21%, to 1,19%, and then stood at 1,17% at the end of March. To compare: in the fourth quarter of 2019 the rate was 1,09%. Fixed five-year loan rates exceeded those in the last quarter of 2019, while two-year mortgage rates were slightly higher.

“The significant increase in interest rates is also due to higher refinancing costs,“ explains Frédéric Papp, a finance expert at Comparis, referred to in the footnote. On 9 March, the interest rate swap in Swiss francs was still at -0,61%, while it has now reached -0,19%. The yield on ten-year federal bonds also rose from around -0,90% to -0,37%.

What does the future hold? According to Comparis, it is even more difficult than usual to predict rate trends during this epidemic. “In general, a further escalation of the economic crisis can be expected, if the measures adopted prove insufficient to control the pandemic: therefore we will have to deal with an increase in bankruptcies and the unemployment rate,“ notes Papp.

The unemployed or those who are forced to work reduced hours run the risk of no longer being able to pay rent or mortgage interest rates. These and other factors have a potentially negative impact on property prices. Experience shows that the prices of mid-range home ownership are more stable than those of residential or office and commercial buildings. “It is therefore logical that the higher risks should be offset by higher interest rates,“ says Papp.

According to Comparis, however, mortgage borrowers who have to redeem a mortgage in the coming weeks or months will still be able to take advantage of advantageous conditions: for example, it is possible to renew a 1% year fixed-rate mortgage with an average solvency, for less than 1%.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata