A dat later and there is still a surreal second half in our minds. Twenty disconcerting minutes, during which Ambrì Piotta was literally in disarray, stopped by unconscious fears. The two advantage goals reached in the first five and a half minutes of the game melted like snow in the sun and the Langnau’s tigers - at a certain point - looked like the Tampa Bay Lightning, for the simplicity they put under a white-blue boat completely and resoundingly adrift. Certainly, Petr Cajka’s regular goal at 2-1 - annulled for a non-existent offside - might have changed the face of the challenge. However, did the line judge’s error justify the horrors of the intermediate period? Obviously not.

The metaphor of the Valley

Between craftsmen complaining about the lack of payments from the club after the works carried out at the Gottardo Arena, the GBB not showing up at the rink to protest against the introduction of the 2G concept of protection and a team that has won only two of the last ten games, the White-Blue family is experiencing delicate days. It is not easy to understand exactly what is happening in Leventina. For some time now, Luca Cereda has been wallowing almost exclusively behind his metaphors soaked in values, identity, suffering and desperation. «With Langnau - it all went wrong. But that’ s a valley of farmers: and a farmer after a hard day still gets up again at five o’clock and goes to work.» It can’t be said that the coach didn’t try: he called a time-out, replaced the goalie and in the third period he shuffled his offensive lines. But the white-blue people are asking for more tangible answers after such a setback. The generous reaction of the third period should not fool them.

Fallen in a hole

The players - or at least some of them - made a self-criticism. To yell loud and clear that the things that Ambrì Piotta did (not) during the second time were almost self-destructive. Whereas Diego Kostner spoke of an «emotional collapse dictated by a certain fear, due to the high stakes», Inti Pestoni, with an extreme lucidity, refused to stick to the recovery in the last twenty minutes. «The reaction was there - explained Ambrì Piotta’s best man on the ice - but it must be said that Langnau in the 3rd time speculated on the four advantage goals. The attempt we made to take back the Tigers was positive but has to be considered in a relative way.

The son of Valle didn’t hide: «Our second half was simply embarrassing. What happened? To be honest, we started well if we consider the two goals scored, but in the first twenty minutes of the game - after the first goal - we got a little lost. Then we were no longer able to react. We fell into a hole and remained there until the end of the second half. It’s our fault, we must take responsibility for what happened. Langnau began to place two high players and we allowed ourselves to be fooled. We weren’t good at defending and their foreign players made the difference». Yeah, the foreigners, the ones who should take the team in hand when things don’t go right. Especially in terms of personality. Only Matt D’Agostini stamped his card: Peter Regin had already scored a goal in the very first phases of the second period and Brandon Kozun arrived to his 22nd outing without a goal. He hasn’t scored since September 11th.

The head to Lugano

The derby scheduled on Friday at the Gottardo Arena against Lugano has never been more important than today. «A derby - said Pestoni - allows you to forget such a defeat and to find again the right charge. Yes, this time it’s the right game. Provided we win it, of course. Without thinking, in case of success, that all the problems will be solved. In the event of a defeat against the Bianconeri, on the other hand, well... perhaps it’s best not to think about it today.

