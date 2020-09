‘Last Wednesday I took my daughter to nursery and found no teachers or other children but the judicial police. When I understood what was happening I was blown away - utterly shocked’

So begins the story of one father of a little girl who, until last week, attended the nursery school in Taverne which ended up in the news at the weekend for the arrest of two teachers. The two women, a 41 year old Portuguese citizen and a 24 year old Swiss citizen, both domiciled in the Lugano area have been and have been confirmed by the Judge as ‘coercive’.

The accusations against them are substantial: there is talk of pulling, abruptness the use of inappropriate language towards the children. In particular, the charges of coercion . As the Public Prosecutor explains, checks and interrogations are underway, ‘investigations aimed at understanding whether the conditions for criminal offenses exist’. According to our information, one of the women arrested is said to be the manager of the facility.

Some parents of potentially affected minors were heard last week, others will be questioned in the coming days. There has been no evidence of a crime against other teachers at the facility which can host up to 29 children. According to our information, the alleged abuses took place in the kindergarten area. Children from 4 months to two years of age. The investigation was coordinated by the public prosecutor Pamela Pedretti, emphasising a report for possible ill-treatment.

The kindergarten which has been in business for 18 years, is part of authorised nurseries that benefit from the recognition of cantonal contributions in years 2019/2020, and is run by an association which shows is owned by members of two families - along with names of managers the committee. According to our information, the director allegedly warned the parents of the dismissal of the two teachers arrested and that she had taken on new staff to meet the needs of the facility. It would appear that the legal basis for installing cameras in the two sections is also being considered.

‘I never thought that such a thing could happen - the father of a little girl who attended the facility still tells us, without clearly going into the details of the ongoing investigation - I was speechless, I didn’t know how to behave. To hear what the teachers said, everything was fine, but it wasn’t like that and I will not allow my daughter to return.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata