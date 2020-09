We talked about it with Hans Ulrich Obrist (pictured below), director of the Serpentine Galleries in London and a leading expert in contemporary art.

For several months, museums and cultural centres have been closed following the coronavirus emergency. Even now that cultural activities have started again, many limitations remain. Is art capable of transforming these limitations into opportunities?

“Every situation creates opportunities and in this case we have the possibility to rethink the relationship we have with globalisation. Which, as the philosopher Édouard Glissant explained, carries two great dangers. The first is that of the extinction of languages ​​and cultural phenomena. The second is a reaction to extreme globalisation which causes nationalism and racism. Dangers that COVID-19 has accentuated and that art has the responsibility to face with a worldwide communication that does not neglect local peculiarities’.

Investing in art is the highest form of hope

In practice, can art really put itself at the service of society to face a moment of crisis?

‘I was friends with photographer Helen Levitt, who told me how in the United States, during the period of the Great Depression, people felt the need for culture. Because art is the highest form of hope, as the German painter Gerhard Ritcher said. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, at the worst moment of the American crisis in the mid-1930s, understood how necessary it was to help artists develop their ideas and visions. So much so that he introduced the ‘Public Works of ArtsProject’, which allowed public bodies to contract an entire generation of artists such as Jackson Pollock, Alice Neel and Jacob Lawrence, the first African American to exhibit his paintings at the MoMa. This suggests the changes and benefits that art can bring to society’.

The case of Lawrence, which you mentioned, also raises the issue of accessibility for all to the world of art.

With Arthur Jafa, Leone d’Oro at the last Venice Biennale, we created an exhibition at the Serpentine Galleries which was subsequently recreated in all London districts, even the most difficult ones, so that anyone could admire his works. We cannot think of bringing young people, perhaps with fewer opportunities, closer to art if we continue to keep a distance from them. We don’t have to wait for people to come to the museum, but to bring the museum into society, taking advantage of outdoor spaces such as parks and construction sites.

The pandemic has overshadowed a hot topic of global affairs, that of eco-sustainability.

This year the Serpentine Galleries turn half a century and, to celebrate this anniversary, we have launched a project in which 50 artists propose awareness campaigns on ecological development. The environmental one is the great global challenge of these years, it cannot be stopped by the difficulties caused by the coronavirus. It is incredible to think that as early as the 1960s the economist Hans Christoph Binswanger, my professor at the University of St. Gallen and a great friend of the sculptor Hans Josephsohn, explained how ecological thinking should be introduced into the economy.

You mentioned Josephsohn, one of the great sculptors of the second half of the 20th century to whom Masi will dedicate an exhibition from 19 September ...

“I knew Hans well, who would have turned 100 this year. Visiting his studio was an extraordinary experience and seeing his sculptures today, which have a very ‘physical’ presence, after these months of forced distance from the works of art creates beautiful emotions for me. In this regard, the director of Masi Tobia Bezzola proposed an installation by creating new paths, capturing the needs of users in this particular moment, such as social distances. Which are accompanied by lights and spaces able to enhance every single work. By successfully addressing the challenges that the coronavirus has faced our society. But what we will win, if all together we still believe in the power of culture’.

