Tuesday 17 new infections, yesterday 39 and today 40. The acceleration of the coronavirus in Ticino is causing concern for the Council of State which has called a new press conference to update the public on a possible tightening of preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus. Present at the meeting with the press to take a view of the epidemiological situation were the president of the Government Norman Gobbi , the director of the Department of Health and Social Affairs (DSS) Raffaele De Rosa and the cantonal doctor Giorgio Merlani .