The Council of State among other things has urged the Federal Council again to introduce «more controls at the border between Italy and Switzerland» and «to declare an extraordinary situation». The reason is obvious: once the first wave has faded, Switzerland has guaranteed free movement within the Schengen area since the 15 June.

For cross border workers apart from work reasons, coming to Ticino is certainly not a challenge. In short, the border is too soft and permeable for the Ticino government.

«During the first wave - underlined the spokesperson of the Federal Customs Administration (AFD, ed.) Donatella Del Vecchio - we experienced a period of exception. The Federal Council declared the situation extraordinary and then imposed restrictions on the conditions of entry into Switzerland. The AFD had therefore proceeded, in addition to a systematic control, to direct traffic only on the major passes. Since June 15, this extraordinary situation has come to an end and free movement has been restored».

«During the extraordinary situation - concludes Del Vecchio - we carried out systematic checks while now we have returned to do them on the basis of risk analysis and sample. If before we sanctioned shopping tourism because it was provided for by the COVID-19 ordinance, from 15 June we cannot do it».

