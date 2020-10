The Department of Health and Socialism (DSS) and the Department of Education, Culture and Sport (DECS) announce that starting from next Monday, the 5th of October, new indications concerning the signs / symptoms to be aware of - for determining whether you shjould be sending your child to school or not.

The main changes concern the pupils of kindergartens and elementary schools. Pupils from kindergarten and elementary school who have colds and / or sore throats and / or light coughs will be able to attend school normally, as long as they do not have fever and have not had any comtacts who may be at risk (i.e. contacts within 1.5 meters for more than 15 minutes without protection) with a symptomatic person over the age of 11 for whom there is still no negative test or with a person of any age who has tested positive, especially within the family.

Kindergarten and elementary school pupils who have one or more of these symptoms do not attend school:

- fever> 38.5 ° C

- severe acute cough, even without fever

- cold and / or sore throat and / or mild cough, even without fever, if there has been risky contact with a symptomatic person over 11 years old for whom there is not yet a negative test or with a person of any age who tested positive, especially within the family.

With regards to middle and post-compulsory school pupils, as well as teachers and staff of all scholastic levels, those presenting one or more of these symptoms do not attend school:

- cough

- sore throat

- shortness of breath

- chest pain

- temperature

- sudden loss of sense of smell and / or taste

- severe general fatigue

If in doubt about the evaluation of symptoms, refer to your doctor who will evaluate the appropriateness of the test.

About ten people in solitary confinement

DECS also announces that one month from the start of the school year, according to this morning’s data, a total of about 48,500 students and 5,800 teachers, there have been a total of ten people in isolation or quarantine. Other students and teachers who have been alternately absent over the past few weeks due to isolation or quarantine, have in the meantime been able to return to school regularly. ‘The few absences of students or teachers due to isolation or quarantine recorded so far, mainly attributable to contacts that did not occur in the school context, indicate that the protection plans in force in the schools are working’, reads a note.

