Tuesday, April 6

(Updated at 09.29) Global coronavirus cases have surpassed the 131 million mark, Johns Hopkins University reports. The current total toll of infections worldwide is 131,828,728, according to the American university, while since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has resulted in a total of 2,861,100 deaths.

New York opens vaccinations to anyone 16 or older

New York State residents who are 16 or older can from today join the list to get the anti-COVID vaccine. This is what the Guardian writes. The Governor Andrew Cuomo last week extended access to vaccines to those over 30, announcing that the age group between 16 and 29 could enroll in the vaccination program starting April 6. 16- and 17-year-olds will be able to receive only the Pfizer-BioNTech serum because it is the only drug licensed for the under-18s. Underage persons also will need parental consent, except for 16- and 17-year-olds who are married or parents themselves. Approximately one in five residents in New York State have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Slightly more than one-third of residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Australia-New Zealand quarantine-free travel to begin

New Zealand has approved quarantine-free travel with Australia today, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announcing a two-way corridor between the two nations - which are largely COVID-19-free - starting April 18. «I I can confirm that quarantine-free travel will begin in just under two weeks, at 11:59 p.m. on April 18,« said Ardern after that date was confirmed by her cabinet. The travel bubble comes more than a year after New Zealand shut down in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and six months after Australia allowed New Zealanders to fly to select states without the need for quarantine. Ardern described it as a world-leading move between New Zealand, with only 26 deaths in a population of five million, and Australia, with fewer than 1,000 deaths in a population of 25 million.

Israel does not pay doses, Pfizer suspends supply of vaccines

Pfizer has stopped delivery of 700,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine to Israel that was supposed to take place tonight, accusing the Israeli government of failing to pay for 2.5 million doses that have already been supplied. The Jerusalem Post writes. Pfizer executives cited by the newspaper said they fear that the transitional government will not make the payments due, and added that the company does not intend to let itself be taken advantage of. The sources added that they did not understand how this could happen in an organized country like Israel.

Pfizer told The Jerusalem Post that it has completed supplies of vaccines under the initial agreement signed last November and that it is now «working with the Israeli government to update the agreement to provide additional vaccines to the country.»

