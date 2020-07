The numbers are not yet so high to speak of a second wave. But they are far too high said Koch in the interview published today on bluewin.ch. The former FOPH delegate also fears that many infected people will not be traced, which will have a knock on effect in spreading the virus.

To avoid this, anyone who has had symptoms should get tested. But since the symptoms of coronavirus are similar to those of the flu, the problem may get worse in the colder seasons. At the moment there are more elements that suggest a greater probability of transmission of the virus at low temperatures and in a humid climate. In order to keep the chains of infection under control, it is necessary ‘to do more tests’ even in the presence of mild symptoms. At the moment it has been too late and too little has been done - if the test is performed only after a person has evident symptoms, it is practically impossible to trace all his contacts ».