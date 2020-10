The Ticino business world must not stop and are determined to continue activities despite the difficulties of this historical moment. Even without underestimating the coronavirus in any way, a second closure of activities must be avoided. This was the message that emerged from the 103rd General Assembly of the Chamber of Commerce (CC-Ti). An evident message also in the form of the event, reduced in presence, also due to an important change at the top of the Cc-Ti.

In fact, this year’s edition sanctioned the change of presidency, which starting from January 1st 2021 will pass from Glauco Martinetti to Andrea Gehri. The 200 guests (instead of the 400-500 of the previous editions) were hosted at the Espocentro in Bellinzona, in strict safety. Glauco Martinetti will take on the role of director of the EOC in January and will leave the Chamber after five years in office, ‘an intense and enriching period on a human and professional level’ as he himself defined it. Martinetti had warm words for the Ticino economy. ‘We live in a particular historical moment full of challenges and not only the virus. ‘In fact, already now, and even more so in the coming years, issues such as the fourth industrial revolution, the circular economy, artificial intelligence, co-working, will have a strong impact both on corporate business models and on society. Today we talk a lot about sustainability: but sustainability is economic, environmental and social - recalled Martinetti -. Unfortunately we tend to forget about it, stigmatizing the economic one because it is politically less attractive. We forget that on issues such as social responsibility and digitalization, our companies are on track. We persist in talking about a weak Ticino economy, while it is much stronger than twenty years ago, even if it remains fragile due to general volatility. In recent years, the Chamber has established itself as a valid and balanced interlocutor, seeking constant dialogue with individual categories of companies and with institutions, he also stressed. Even in the face of the pandemic we have all the tools and the potential to overcome the moment, but only by being united and not considering the economy as an enemy to be killed’ even if it remains fragile due to general volatility. In recent years, the Chamber has established itself as a valid and balanced administrator, seeking constant dialogue with individual categories of companies and with institutions, he also stressed.

Appeals to politics

Andrea Gehri, unanimously elected by the shareholders as Martinetti’s successor, also concentrated on the upcoming challenges. Luganese, for over thirty years he has been managing the family business Gehri Rivestimenti SA, active in the secondary construction sector. ‘I’m honored. SMEs are the backbone of the economy and as their representative I am highly motivated to give my contribution to the Chamber, ”he explained. Ticino has in fact thousands of companies that live and fight every day for survival, growth and to offer jobs. But politics must realize that clear conditions are required to emerge unscathed from this period and the challenges that await us. It takes less bureaucracy and greater social responsibility. In terms of taxation, being in 23rd place in the ranking of attractiveness is scary. The public sector allows companies to grow in a virtuous way with favorable framework conditions. The appeals to politics were collected by the councilor of state Christian Vitta, who recalled the COVID aid for companies and the fundamental role played by the CC-Ti, and of all entrepreneurs, during the acute phase of the crisis. Unfortunately, the next few months remain uncertain. The contagion curve will involve the introduction of new preventive measures. But the Government does not want a second lockdown: we must all work hard to avoid other painful crisis windows. Looking ahead, added Vitta, ‘we need to focus on the right areas in which to invest, such as digitization, innovation, sustainability. It would also be desirable for Ticino to continue to overcome its divisions to lay the right foundations for a revival. Entrepreneurs will be the driving force, together with institutions and civil society’.

Qualities to be recognized

Not only must a general lockdown be avoided, the CC-Ti in recent days has also invited the authorities to rethink the quarantine system. It is often not proportional - underlined the director of the Chamber Luca Albertoni - and so the burdens for the economy are further aggravated. Masks are welcome if they help us to limit activities as little as possible. Albertoni also wanted to give a note of encouragement to the economic fabric. In Ticino we have the habit of not valuing our qualities. Yet there is no shortage: for example Moody’s has given the canton an Aa2 rating, in percentage the COVID credits in Ticino are very low, a sign that the companies are solid with a high degree of self-financing; we have 9 aid tools for start-ups, and there is no lack of initiatives to support companies.

And finally, words of encouragement also came from Valentin Vogt, president of the Swiss Union of Entrepreneurs, of which the CC-Ti is a member. Representing Ticino is very important, also because it is often a region that, on an economic and social level, is faced first with other issues that then arrive in Bern. Like the pandemic. We therefore continue to follow the motto distant but close to face the coming months together - he concluded.

