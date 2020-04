Tomorrow is 01 May. The date is associated with Labour Day, yes, but traditionally it also marks the opening of the bathing season. On the first of May, there is usually a celebration at the Lugano lido, which clearly won’t happen. “It’s sad,“ says the director of the Sports Division, Roberto Mazza. It is still unclear when these facilities will reopen. And how. It is thought 08 June, when the Confederation could launch the third phase of the pandemic plan, but with a limited number of visitors. “It won’t be a summer like the others,“ warns Mazza. From Chiasso to Airolo, whether public or private, those who manage lidos and swimming pools have months of great uncertainty ahead. There are those who for now prefer to extend their winter hibernation and those who hope to be able to start diving at least by mid-June.

Among them is Christophe Pellandini, director of Lido di Locarno (330 thousand visitors per year). Usually open twelve months thanks to its indoor swimming pools, the centre had to surrender to the COVID-19 emergency and close its doors until further notice. But the business hasn’t stopped. Not completely. “The staff is short-working, even if during the last 3 weeks, until last Sunday, several employees were engaged in activities necessary to prepare the reopening of the external part, which we can only carry out in this period.” In the meantime, the Lido’s top management has also already prepared a series of concrete measures. “We hypothesised, for example, a revenue rationing, calculating X people for every 10 square meters of available space.” Already very strict, hygiene measures have also been strengthened, while a flow of users has been planned in order to guarantee social distancing, especially in the most sensitive areas, such as the access ramp, the changing rooms or the reception, where Plexiglas dividers have been installed. “In short,“ adds Pellandini, “we’re ready, but I believe that clear directives from the authorities will not arrive before mid-May. Beyond the desire to stem, at least in part, the losses due to the emergency - which will in any case be very heavy - the reopening of the external part at reduced capacity is also seen as support for families, once the schools are closed for the summer holidays. The same situation also for the Lido di Ascona, as confirmed by Rachele Allidi, president of Patriziato (owner of the structure) and the manager Henrik Maasz (from this year he will also manage the Lido di Tenero). “We are awaiting guidelines. We could think about cutting back on revenue, but then who would manage controls on compliance with health and safety measures? Given the size of the facility, this risk could become complex. What will be decided, then, for the influx of people on the rivers and swimming in the lakes?”. The uncertainties are still too many. “We’ll see what the nearby Lido will do and we’ll adapt”, says Locarno’s town councilman Giuseppe Cotti about the public swimming pool. The same for Tenero, where Mayor Marco Radaelli certainly does not see a possible opening before June. Also, in Brissago they are waiting. “Even if the Town Hall,“ explains the mayor Roberto Ponti, “has already decided to postpone the summer swimming courses until next year.”