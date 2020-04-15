“It’s an opportunity to start again with a different approach”

The collapsing road network and air pollution have been suffocating the Mendrisiotto region for years. Then the coronavirus came and solved the problem. What effect does this have on you?

“It would be nice to say that it has been resolved ... This is only a temporary situation: the traffic problem in Mendrisiotto still exists even if we’re not experiencing it at the moment. In fact, this surreal situation is giving us a few weeks in which little movement on the roads, with the centres empty of traffic. It’s definitely the best air we’ve breathed in Mendrisiotto for years, also because, besides us, the whole of Lombardy has stopped. I am convinced that these moments will help us to reflect and encourage us to find solutions for the future, perhaps even to make more drastic personal choices. Us inhabitants of Mendrisiotto will not forget the recent air quality and lack of traffic.”

The other side of the coin is much less positive, because along with traffic and pollution, economic activities have also been cut down, with a corresponding impact on tax revenue. As head of Mendrisio’s economics and planning department, what worries you most?

“It’s well-known that less income for a municipality inevitably means less future planning. On one hand, what this situation will entail in terms of projects is certainly of concern. In fact, the City will be forced to revise its investment plan and project choices. The right balance will have to be found so that public services are not affected. It’s premature to draw conclusions now, but the emerging national trends do not suggest anything good. That doesn’t mean that this is not a good time to continue to reflect on our spatial planning. On the contrary, this period is making us understand how important it is to have qualified areas close to home, where we can harmoniously dedicate ourselves to leisure and which are oriented towards locally-sourced agriculture. One above all: Valera, whose final planning proposal has just recently arrived.”

However, there is also an economic framework that is waiting to be supported. What does the City of Mendrisio intend to do in addition to the federal and cantonal measures?

“The City of Mendrisio is trying to fit in with the proposals already submitted. It’s not easy since the situation is not yet final and we still cannot understand the impact it will have. The first measures were taken in favour of the economy: pro rata calculation for the causal taxes was introduced, the payment of the public area occupancy tax was suspended and payment extensions were granted. Further measures are now being considered which will mainly help small businesses and activities. We are convinced of the need to help what we could define as micro-companies, where there are many “modest” jobs, and which are often family-run. Small businesses that bring our community to life, some of which are becoming central these days. Just think of the small village shops that we are led to rediscover as well as locally-sourced food. These measures that will be evaluated by the Executive in the coming weeks, also resulting from dialogue with various traders. And then one has to think of the revitalisation, that will also play an important and central role. In the meantime, I have to say that there are many examples in Mendrisio of those who are reinventing themselves and organising themselves to reach the consumer in a different way, for example through online commerce.”

Will economic development policy have to adjust its objective?

“I will be told it’s rhetoric, but every crisis is also an opportunity and as such we should all be able to seize it. Not only from the point of view of economic development. A major theme will be that of the company organisation, which will, where possible, be led to a different conception of the workspace, and therefore also - physically - their establishment made up of networks and infrastructures. Furthermore, what is happening is showing us that a centralised approach is not successful on occasions like these and this will have repercussions on production. If, on the other hand, we look at the phenomenon on a city scale, we are realising how important what we have around us is, close to home. The situation is leading us to favour the local area, both in terms of consumption and entertainment. How important is it in situations like these to have a small shop and a pharmacy in a neighbourhood and a local green area where you can regenerate yourself?”

Isn’t the sense of community as a social and cultural value that we’ve seen consolidate in recent weeks also good for the economy?

“We are realising how important the human factor is and how every worker is the heart of every enterprise. I’m not saying that everything was negative before. There are already several good examples of this. I think that the greatest bond of community has been seen in all those activities that have remained open, continuing to work remotely, and strengthening bonds of trust and different dynamics. Just as we are strengthening our ties with the our home surroundings and with those who live there, being almost confined to the places where we live, so too, for businesses, internal dynamics are changing, which, where cultivated, will certainly lead to growth and organisational improvement.”

Taking more than three years, the Federal Supreme Court gave the green light to the connection charge (applied to the highest generators of traffic). Everyone agrees that this is not the time to apply it, but when the crisis is over, will this tax really help?

“This tax comes at a time when cantonal mobility will be revolutionised and in the midst of a period in which the relationship between many employers and their employees has also been boosted. In a few months the Ceneri will open and there will be a greater public transport offer, both by rail and by road, which will allow us to find new solutions to our daily mobility, even at weekends. The tax may well discourage some people, but today, more than the tax, it will count how much we are still prepared to give in terms of teleworking. Flexible timetables and less travel will certainly have a greater impact. These weeks are determining - unexpectedly and suddenly - new professional dynamics, establishing new relationships of trust between companies and workers; will we really be able to make use of them also in the future from the point of view of mobility? Hopefully, this is an opportunity to try something new and to start again with a different approach, also able to give a positive impact to families.”

There are those who say that the coronavirus crisis is managed with a “macho” attitude by “strong men” who, in the state of need, must decide and enforce decisions. But there are also those who say that women will construct the recovery. What do you think?

“To recover we will need to use every resource and expertise, including those of women, who often tend to be forgotten. For this reason, the appeals along these lines received in these days are important, and I am thinking in particular of the appeal to women launched by FAFTPlus, the Federation of Women’s Associations. To recover, it will be important to give women a voice and platform, make them sit at the reconstruction table, involve and speak with them. We cannot allow, and I say this as a society and not as a woman, that the recovery is just a matter for men. I am not saying that our government is not doing well, but surely it is strange, isn’t it, to see at cantonal level always and only men active in the management of this crisis? After weeks of complete absence of women, finally a few days ago we saw one: Mrs. Claudia Sassi, head of the Canton’s Employment Department. And there are certainly many women like her who are working behind the scenes and who have the skills and qualities to make their contribution.”

Your training and professional activity at the Government Archives also give you a historical perspective. How would you describe the current moment?

“It’s like you’re holding a little piece of history in your hand. Epidemics have marked history for millennia and we now know that they will continue to do so despite the progress we have made that made us somehow think we were immune to these situations. And so now, in the history books, next to the plague, smallpox, cholera and the Spanish Flu of 1918 - just to name a few - we will also find Covid-19. It must be said that all these epidemics already had political, economic and social implications at the time and generated costs, not least because we have always been a goods transit corridor and have been managed, or at least tried and tested, centrally. Cholera in Ticino, for example, marked a turning point for the state towards the healthcare sector, even though the circumstances were completely different from those we have today. Let’s just think about the fact that cholera mainly affected the poorer classes. Today, both the documents preserved in the archives and our territory testify to these epidemics, where it is not at all uncommon to come across votive chapels, many dedicated to San Rocco, and in devotional crosses such as those of Ronco sopra Ascona. Furthermore, let’s not forget how, from a planning point of view, these epidemics have determined the development of inhabited areas over the centuries. Think, for example, of the ban on burying the dead in church at the beginning of the twentieth century - on which Foscolo wrote the famous Dei Sepolcri - which saw the consequent construction of cemeteries outside inhabited areas, with a whole series of rules on building and, above all, a whole series of discussions related to the subject.”

