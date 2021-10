«Working together to fight the pandemic» is the motto of the Swiss-wide campaign for vaccinations starting from 8 to 14 November. This was stated today at a press conference in Bern by Alain Berset after a meeting with health representatives from the cantons, adding that this was the last chance to be vaccinated prior to the winter and cold season, which could mark a rise in infections.

«Vaccines are safe, reliable and of high quality,« reiterated Berset, pointing out that even if they do not ensure 100% immunity, the authorised preparations in Switzerland in any case protect very well against infection and especially against hospitalization and grave consequences. «We have all means at our disposal and at the top of the list is vaccination,« he emphasized.

«We must avoid making vaccination political,« Lukas Engelberger, president of the Conference of Cantonal Health Directors (GDK), also added. «It is now scientifically proven that vaccines work: it is instead the pandemic that divides society,« the Basel City state councillor mentioned. In his opinion, a significant increase in vaccination rates is still possible before winter arrives.

According to Berset, the Swiss Confederation and cantons are well aware of the need to advance the vaccination campaign further: the higher the vaccination rate, the lower the risk of overburdening hospitals in the future. To persuade the undecided, there will be easier access to vaccination - via mobile units - and through information in the coming weeks. «We know there are fears and concerns related to vaccination. We still want to clarify these issues so that the greatest possible number of people can be vaccinated,« explained Engelberger, who said that Switzerland is not yet out of the «risk zone»

When it comes to the third dose, the government has regular exchanges with the Federal Immunization Commission, but it will be up to Swissmedic - the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, the independent supervisory authority on approved medicines in Switzerland - to determine who and when the so-called «booster» will be necessary, Berset pointed out, entertaining the idea of administering a third dose of vaccine to the over-80s at some point in the near future.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata