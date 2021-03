During the coming days the vote will be cast on who to decide should become a representative of the new Legislature and new Executive of Lugano. Over the past year we have seen first hand the role politics has played in our daily lives, and the way in which politics and their decisions, be they right or wrong, have influenced each of us in a significant manner throughout our personal, work and social lives.

More than ever in this electoral round, I appeal to you to go and vote, cast your vote. The words «I don’t vote because I don’t care», I don’t vote « because they do what they want», I don’t vote « because politics doesn’t concern me», are now more than ever mistaken. In Switzerland we are able to democratically speak out, we are able to oppose laws and bills by gathering signatures and holding referendums.

I appeal to all young people between 18 and 25 years old: you are the most affected by the decisions taken in the last 12 months: The future is yours, and Lugano must be built around you. Do not let other people take your future into their own hands.

In the coming years, we will undergo a significant change in our lives, there will be difficult years to deal with which will need, on the one hand, people who can decide quickly and decisively as well as, at the same time, a policy in step with the times: it will require a huge change. I will not tell you not to vote for this or that party, because I think we need the right mix of views, attitudes and subjects, but we do need people who can look far into the future of Lugano, the canton and Switzerland. The same policy that has led us to these uncertainties should not be the same one that will lead us out of this crisis, as it is not suitable, nor modern, and not quick in making decisions.

In r recent years, we have unfortunately had a divided, quarrelsome, short-sighted city policy which has clashed on important issues. The Airport, the PSE and the former slaughterhouse have all too often highlighted personal and party interests, a lack of clear and transparent communication towards the citizens and an Executive that is very divided within itself. City Hall and City Council should work together as a team and if the team is not working, then some of the actors need to be changed.

When building a new house, one starts with the foundation and that foundation is the municipal elections. In just one month, your vote may initiate a decisive and very important change for our future as well as yours. In less than one month your future begins: face it and start the change for a more ethical, transparent, far-sighted politics, closer to the hopes of citizens, to their needs and that knows how to listen... we don’t need a politics of all against all but a politics for all.

Massimo Bartolini, candidate for the Liberal Greens for the City Council of Lugano.

