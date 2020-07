“It's true, we did not immediately understand the seriousness of the coronavirus crisis that Ticino was experiencing - if the pandemic hit the rest of Switzerland with less force, it was also thanks to Ticino managing their scenario well”. spoken in Italian the president of the National Council Isabelle Moret, arrived in Ticino for an official visit together with the counterpart of the Upper Chamber - wanting to thank our canton for what measures had been added in place during recent months to cope with the coronavirus.

But be careful, he remarked, "now we must ensure that this health and economic crisis does not turn into a social crisis as well". To echo also the President of the Council of States Hans Stöckli, who wanted to emphasise that the crisis "is not over yet" and at the moment it is "difficult to know when we will finally have beaten this virus that knows no borders or languages". Stöckli also wanted to thank Ticino for what he had done for the rest of the country, then stressing that "if a crisis of this type should recur, it will be important to take into account regional differences", also because "an almost complete isolation like this would no longer be possible to that experienced between March and April ».

Enhanced Federalism

The President of the Ticino Grand Council Daniele Caverzasio made the honours for the visit of the two presidents of the Federal Chambers. During his speech, the first citizen of the canton also wanted to reiterate "the initial difficulty of making Bern understand the seriousness of the situation experienced in Ticino". "But after the canton has made some strong decisions, the situation has changed." In this sense, explained Caverzasio, dialogue with the federal authorities has improved and in general "it was a good exercise from which Swiss federalism has emerged strengthened". Caversazio thanked the two federal counterparts for their visit, but also “for speaking all day in Italian with all the interlocutors met; a sign of how important our canton is to you”

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata