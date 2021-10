Yes, it was intentional manslaughter in room 501 of the Hotel La Palma Au Lac in Muralto on April 2, 2019. This was the conclusion reached by the Court of Criminal Assizes under Judge Mauro Ermani. The 32-year-old German, who was responsible for the death of his companion, a 22-year-old Englishwoman who had recently started a relationship, has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment and deportation from Switzerland for 12 years. According to the court, the crime was the result of anger and an altercation, not economic reasons. «However, it nevertheless remains an intentional murder of a notably high level, bordering on murder,« the judge explained. « He proved that he was quite capable of killing a very young woman who had provided him with love and money, as he was unable to contain his emotions due to feeling that he had been abandoned,« the court’s ruling. The man was also sentenced for forgery of documents, contravention of the Accident Insurance Act and intentional grievous injury (for another incident). The defense has announced an appeal.