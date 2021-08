The number of users of Lugapoints (technically LVGApoints, to remind the historical city acronym) is set to grow. This virtual currency circuit, that debuted nine months ago and that up to now was the privilege of residents, may soon be accessed also by people who do not live in the city but spend a lot of time here. This means, in particular, students (agreements with USI, SUPSI and Franklin University are being finalized), holidaymakers and non-resident workers. The last two categories from November. «This opens further doors of development especially in the tourist field, with possible synergies with the Tourist Board and the hotels located in the area,« said the municipal councilor Roberto Badaracco.

HOW IT WORKS

This is essentially the old LuganoCard, which gave those in possession of it various discounts at city retailers who had subscribed to it. The LuganoCard, which is now digital, has merged into the MyLuga app, and no longer offers discounts, but rather refunds. The user who buys in a store will now receive 10% of the amount spent in the form of Lugapoints (100 Lugapoints make one franc). This is virtual money that he can then use to pay at all the sellers who join the network, which are currently over a hundred, both public and private.

How it’s going

Based on the latest figures from the end of July, says Badaracco, «there are more than 27 million Lugapoints present in the circuit (i.e. in the digital wallets of users), which is equivalent to a circulating liquidity of more than 270,000 francs». Furthermore, since the launch of the project, 200,000 francs have already been spent at local businesses, «with an important contribution to help the local real economy».

Essentially, the virtual currency is an incentive for spending in the city. A way to encourage people to spend money in the area. «The City has taken action by proposing a concrete incentive to trade - says the president of the Society of Merchants Rupen Nacaroglu - and for this it must be applauded. The route taken is the right one: the currency is in tune with the times and now users and merchants must understand the advantages. But we are aware that this is a long-term job for all involved». Even for the City, in actual fact, the approach is one of «work in progress»: the idea was implemented immediately to respond to the crisis and now work is underway to optimize it, so much so that last February the City Council passed a convincing credit vote to allow for improvements. Among these, the expansion of the catchment area: «It will allow us to extend Lugapoints also to those outside the city who come to spend in Lugano, widening the positive circle,« Badaracco summarizes.

Merchants’ opinions

In June, the City conducted a poll on a group of 300 people, who expressed their satisfaction with the service and ease of use. We approached some of the retailers who had joined the circuit to hear about their experience, and there was an unified desire to continue to be part of it, in spite of some teething problems. The Amalo restaurant reported a «fair amount of feedback» and a «system that worked». At least until March when the restaurant moved and the number of arrivals dropped to zero: «We have to get it back up and running». From the bookshop Il Segnalibro, however, they report «sporadically someone asking us to use or load Lugapoints, perhaps because they are not yet so familiar». From Casaforte, a company that offers temporary storage, only one customer has so far made a request: « But our offer is a bit more complicated, because we do not sell products but offer a service. We believe, however, that it is interesting to be part of the network, also for the visibility it gives». Besides, Lugapoints seem to be quite flexible in their use: an insurance company, for example, has chosen to use them as an incentive to take out a policy with them. Some companies, such as Banca Raiffeisen Lugano and the autonomous body LIS, in recent months have released bonuses to their employees in Lugapoints.

There’ s also a shop

Vendors who choose to join the circuit are also provided with a virtual showcase where they can sell their products directly or display them. It is the successor of the Chilometrozero.ch technology platform designed during the first lockdown to facilitate the link between producers, sellers and consumers, with a focus on the inclusion of all interested businesses, even ones without technological skills. Now it is the «shop» section of MyLugano and it is already active, albeit the sales volumes seem to be minimal, so much so that among the most sold products there is food from the restaurant that claims not to receive any more traffic from the circuit since last March. There’s a reason, however: it’s a feature that hasn’t yet been promoted and in its current form has perhaps more of a demonstrative purpose. In fact, the City plans to invest 70,000 in a total overhaul of the page: « We will completely overhaul the current setup, which was quickly adopted as a test page, by implementing a better performing e-commerce solution.»

